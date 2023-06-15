Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

With Wednesday's practice canceled, the New England Patriots bonded by playing paintball as a team instead.

Jun 15, 2023 at 09:14 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots Paintball

Football became popular in the United States as a means of simulating warfare.

To close out minicamp, the New England Patriots took that concept to another level, kind of, battling it out on a different type of playing field.

After getting in some good work on Monday and Tuesday, the Patriots' final scheduled practice session Wednesday was canceled in favor of paintball.

Wednesday would have been the final day for media access with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and a select group of players. Instead, the group will hope to create more team chemistry and keep things light before their summer vacation begins, as the Patriots have done in years past.

With the offseason program coming to an end on June 16th, players get a nice break until veterans report back during the last week of July.

Stay tuned for dates and times for Patriots training camp, which will be confirmed in the next few weeks.

