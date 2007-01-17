Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/17/2007

Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe explains why Tom Brady is made of the same stuff as Boston sports legends like Bobby Orr and Larry Bird. It's formatted as a mock dialogue among former greats.

Mike Reiss offers his Boston Globe notebook, which includes stories on punter Todd Sauerbrun, the pay boost players receive for playoff games, and Pats safety Rodney Harrison.

Mike Reiss of The Boston Globe offers NFL insiders' opinions of the Colts offense and the best way to stop it.

Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe reports from Indianapolis on the fan support the Colts are getting right now.

The Boston Globe reports on a $10,000 package to see the Colts-Pats game being offered by the Patriots franchise. The package is being offered to the team's suite and club holders and includes two seats on the team jet.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald explains that Pats coach Bill Belichick usually attacks the weapons around a quarterback when he's the big threat. That makes seven time Pro Bowl wideout Marvin Harrison the Pats bulls eye this week.

Tony Massarotti of the Boston Herald shares some messages he received after foolishly picking the Chargers in last weeks game. He replies to each.

The Boston Herald offers an Associated Press piece on Rodney Harrison, who was at the Boston College men's basketball game last night, and was interviewed about his status for Sunday's game against the Colts. "We'll see," he said.

In a piece by John Tomase of the Boston Herald, former Patriots Bobby Hamilton and Joe Andruzzi weigh in on the Pats chances and challenges in the upcoming game.

John Tomase of the Boston Herald offers a quick look at the past six meetings between the Colts and Pats.

Albert Breer of* The MetroWest Daily News* offers four areas the Patriots need to improve in order to beat the Colts.

Mike Chappell of the Indianapolis Star offers a piece printed in the Boston Herald about the speed bumps the Colts have had to overcome this season in order to make it to this AFC championship game.

Shalise Manza Young of The Providence Journal explains that this game pits strength against strength. Namely, the Pats defense against the Colts offense.

Alan Greenberg of the* Hartford Courant* reports on the Colts defense, which has "defied logic" this postseason.

The Republican's Chris Kennedy explains the history is on the Patriots side in this matchup.

Ron Hobson of The Patriot Ledger previews the game, discussing the Colts recent and not-so-recent histories.

Glen Farley of The Enterprise explains that Stoughton resident Ryan LaCasse is a rookie member of the Colts.

Mark Farinella of the Sun Chronicle explains that there's no crying in football, addressing LaDainian Tomlinson's frustration with the Patriots celebrating at Qualcomm Stadium last weekend.

The Eagle-Tribune's Hector Longo asks, "Does it get any better than this?" He previews the Colts-Pats game, discussing matchups and past games.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call reports on Adam Vinatieri, explaining that the Colts have been relying on someone other than Peyton Manning for a change.