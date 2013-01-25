Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/25/2013

Field Yates of ESPNBoston.com brings us his positional review of the Patriots tight ends, and identifies Jake Ballard as an under-the-radar name to keep an eye on in 2013. Yates writes that Ballard, who spent the 2012 season on the Reserve/PUP list with a knee injury, "can help as a blocker and receiver."

Christopher Price of WEEI.com gives his "Patriots Free Agent Forecast," and suggests that offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer may be a franchise-tag option if the Patriots work out deals with Wes Welker and Aqib Talib before the start of free agency. "The right tackle has a checkered injury history, but when he's been healthy he's been one of the best offensive linemen in the league," writes Price.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald writes about her conversation with Toronto Argonauts general manager Jim Barker. Barker, who signed Armond Armstead to a Canadian Football League deal last season, had a lot of good things to say about his former defensive lineman. "It's just rare that an NFL team can get a first round pick without having to use one," he explained. Reports earlier this week stated that Armstead signed a future contract with the Patriots.

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com reports that Kyle Love, who left the AFC Championship with a knee injury, will not require surgery. "A combination of rest and rehabilitation should be enough to help Love recover from what was diagnosed as a knee sprain," writes Reiss.