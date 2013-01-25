Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Patriots Postgame Show Fri Nov 19 - 01:08 AM | Mon Nov 22 - 08:55 AM

Inside the Locker Room Following Win Over Falcons

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1 

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Patriots This Week: Browns and Falcons lookback

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Pats wreak interior havoc to stuff Falcons' fourth-and-short plunge

Davon Godchaux keeps sack party going with Pats' fourth QB takedown of night

Devin McCourty nabs 30th career INT on Matt Ryan's pressured throw

Nick Folk's season-long 53-yard FG doinks camera operator

J.C. Jackson's sideline tightrope act secures sixth pick of 2021

Kyle Van Noy reads Rosen's eyes for 35-yard pick six

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/25/2013

Jan 25, 2013 at 03:55 AM
Former Alabama player and current New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings visits the Alabama field during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

500x305-vollmer-interv.jpg
Rob Gronkowski - Twitter (@robgronkowski): Chilling with my crew! #kidsfootlocker #gobig

Field Yates of ESPNBoston.com brings us his positional review of the Patriots tight ends, and identifies Jake Ballard as an under-the-radar name to keep an eye on in 2013. Yates writes that Ballard, who spent the 2012 season on the Reserve/PUP list with a knee injury, "can help as a blocker and receiver."

Christopher Price of WEEI.com gives his "Patriots Free Agent Forecast," and suggests that offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer may be a franchise-tag option if the Patriots work out deals with Wes Welker and Aqib Talib before the start of free agency. "The right tackle has a checkered injury history, but when he's been healthy he's been one of the best offensive linemen in the league," writes Price.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald writes about her conversation with Toronto Argonauts general manager Jim Barker. Barker, who signed Armond Armstead to a Canadian Football League deal last season, had a lot of good things to say about his former defensive lineman. "It's just rare that an NFL team can get a first round pick without having to use one," he explained.  Reports earlier this week stated that Armstead signed a future contract with the Patriots.

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com reports that Kyle Love, who left the AFC Championship with a knee injury, will not require surgery. "A combination of rest and rehabilitation should be enough to help Love recover from what was diagnosed as a knee sprain," writes Reiss.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that the Patriots have not engaged on contract negotiations with impending free agent cornerback Kyle Arrington. "Arrington is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, and his top priority involves remaining with the Pats," writes Howe. The team can negotiate exclusively with Arrington until free agency starts on March 12.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

New England Patriots Lawrence Guy named Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/19

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Locker Room Following Win Over Falcons

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 25-0 week 11 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1 

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Falcons and look back at the dominant performance against Cleveland. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Trent Brown.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with offensive tackle Trent Brown to discuss what it's been like to rejoin the team and how he has been giving back to his community.

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy and others address the media following the week 11 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising