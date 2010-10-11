Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 22 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jul 25 - 11:57 PM

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Patriots.com News Blitz - 10/11/2010

In today's Patriots.com News Blitz... Did Brady and Moss exchange words? The events leading up to the Moss trade and the Pats bye week.

Oct 11, 2010 at 03:30 AM

The Boston Herald reports former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss denied rumors that he and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had words before Moss' departure from New England last week.

CBS analyst Charlie Casserly, who's a former NFL GM for the Redskins, reported on a pregame show yesterday that Tom Brady and Randy Moss "had to be separated" in the locker room following an exchange of harsh words. Brady, who according to Casserly was fueled by disdain for Moss' behavior as a Patriot, told the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver to cut his beard, to which Moss replied "You've got to get your hair cut. You look like a girl."

Read the Boston Globe report.

Whether or not Casserly's account is accurate, the report brings Moss' relationship with the Patriots to light. A recent Boston Globe story suggests Moss' seemingly abrupt exit from New England last Wednesday, to the Minnesota Vikings, actually had been coming for a long time.

Back in February, Moss had been told by Belichick that he would not be part of the Pats' future plans, according to the Globe. During training camp, however, Belichick reversed his decision and approached Moss about starting a new deal. At that point, Moss told Belichick "it wasn't the right time," the Globe writes.

Factor in Moss' aloof appearance at the Patriots' Kickoff Gala, one of the largest fund-raiser's for the team's charitable foundation, and his outpouring to press on frustrations with contract negotiations, or lack there of, at a conference following the Pats' season opener victory against the Bengals, and the divorce between the Patriot's No. 1 receiver and the team makes more sense.

Read a similar story on ESPNBoston.com.

Read about Moss' arrival in Minnesota in the Boston Globe.

Also on ESPNBoston.com: Patriots getting plenty of rest during the bye week and outside linebacker Shawn Crable is a two-time "Practice Player of the Week."

Read a recap of the Patriots' (3-1) first quarter of the regular season in the Boston Herald. The article revisits highs and lows in and between the Patriots first four games of the season, including Brady's brush with a Back Bay motorist and last week's Moss trade.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots release DL Byron Cowart; WR Malcolm Perry placed on Reserve/Retired

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Rookies Begin Training Camp

Patriots Rookies reported for their first day of Training Camp 2022.

Patriots visit the Ron Burton Training Village

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater paid a visit to the Ron Burton Training Village to meet with 2022 campers to offer advice, provide leadership and prepare them for their experiences at the Ron Burton Training Village.

Giardi: Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason

NFL Network's Mike Giardi: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason.

Best of David Andrew's Mic'd Up

Listen to some of David Andrews' best mic'd up moments from the 2021 Patriots season at Gillette Stadium.

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising