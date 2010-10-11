Patriots.com News Blitz - 10/11/2010

The Boston Herald reports former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss denied rumors that he and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had words before Moss' departure from New England last week.

CBS analyst Charlie Casserly, who's a former NFL GM for the Redskins, reported on a pregame show yesterday that Tom Brady and Randy Moss "had to be separated" in the locker room following an exchange of harsh words. Brady, who according to Casserly was fueled by disdain for Moss' behavior as a Patriot, told the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver to cut his beard, to which Moss replied "You've got to get your hair cut. You look like a girl."

Whether or not Casserly's account is accurate, the report brings Moss' relationship with the Patriots to light. A recent Boston Globe story suggests Moss' seemingly abrupt exit from New England last Wednesday, to the Minnesota Vikings, actually had been coming for a long time.

Back in February, Moss had been told by Belichick that he would not be part of the Pats' future plans, according to the Globe. During training camp, however, Belichick reversed his decision and approached Moss about starting a new deal. At that point, Moss told Belichick "it wasn't the right time," the Globe writes.

Factor in Moss' aloof appearance at the Patriots' Kickoff Gala, one of the largest fund-raiser's for the team's charitable foundation, and his outpouring to press on frustrations with contract negotiations, or lack there of, at a conference following the Pats' season opener victory against the Bengals, and the divorce between the Patriot's No. 1 receiver and the team makes more sense.

