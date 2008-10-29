Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 10/29/2008

The New England Patriots receive some good news on the injury front while pondering Vince Wilfork's future in today's News Blitz.

Oct 29, 2008 at 02:00 AM

There is good news this week heading into Sunday's showdown as Indianapolis as running back Sammy Morrissays his knee injury will not threaten the rest of his season.

“I’ll be back ASAP,” Morris told the Boston Globe.

Also in the Globe, nose tackle Vince Wilforkhas been summoned by commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss a possible suspension in the aftermath of an alleged hit two weeks ago against Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler.

“I went and looked at our film of the Denver game and there isn’t anything on there,” head coach Bill Belichicktold WEEI.

With a big game against the Colts looming on the horizon, much of the talk has revolved around Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning, who has struggled this season as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. The Patriots aren't convinced he's injured.

“If I’m not mistaken, he hasn’t shown up on the injury report all year except maybe one day at the beginning of the season,” Belichick told the Boston Herald.

Although the Colts are struggling at 3-4, the Patriots refuse to take them lightly.

“I think they can turn it on in a hurry,” Belichick told the Herald.

Quick hits

The *Indianapolis Star *takes a look at the Colts' struggling marquee players while also reporting on the sudden health of the offensive line.

The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette says injured Colts Bob Sanders and Joseph Addai could return Sunday and make an immediate impact.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

