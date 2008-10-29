Patriots.com News Blitz - 10/29/2008

There is good news this week heading into Sunday's showdown as Indianapolis as running back Sammy Morrissays his knee injury will not threaten the rest of his season.

“I’ll be back ASAP,” Morris told the Boston Globe.

Also in the Globe, nose tackle Vince Wilforkhas been summoned by commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss a possible suspension in the aftermath of an alleged hit two weeks ago against Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler.

“I went and looked at our film of the Denver game and there isn’t anything on there,” head coach Bill Belichicktold WEEI.

With a big game against the Colts looming on the horizon, much of the talk has revolved around Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning, who has struggled this season as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. The Patriots aren't convinced he's injured.

Although the Colts are struggling at 3-4, the Patriots refuse to take them lightly.

“I think they can turn it on in a hurry,” Belichick told the Herald.

Quick hits

