Patriots.com News Blitz - 11/9/2006

Nov 09, 2006 at 02:20 AM

With safety Rodney Harrison not playing in the upcoming Jets game, Mike Reiss of The Boston Globe reports on veterans Artrell Hawkins and Chad Scott. Both of these safeties have been in the league for a while now, but yesterday Hawkins revealed that he still sees Harrison as a mentor. "We have kind of a joke that I try to be Rodney [Harrison]," Hawkins said. "I see him play and I see some of the things he does and I try to imitate or mimic some of that stuff."

Boston Herald writer John Tomase also offers interviews with Scott and Hawkins. "It's the nature of the business," Hawkins said. "Rodney worked really hard to get back on the field last year. Our prayers are with him, my heart goes out to him. But we have enough talent out here to be competitive and make plays. So that's what we're going to try to do."

In The Boston Globe's Patriots Notebook, Mike Reiss reports coach Belichick's thoughts on Harrison and Jets threats Jerricho Cotchery and Laveranues Coles.

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss offers a piece on Tom Brady's ability to rebound from bad games. The Patriots haven't lost consecutive games since the 2002 season, but more importantly whenever Brady has had a four-interception game, he always returns strong, leading the team to four wins and going a combined 99 of 144 for 1,040 yards, with eight touchdowns and no interceptions after he four previous four-interception games.

John Tomase of the Boston Herald reports that Brady remembers every one of his four-interception games. "You always evaluate your decisions and your decision-making process," Brady said. "Did you throw it up into double coverage? How bad of a play was it? That first one was a terrible play."

Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe hopes the Patriots won't be like the 2006 Red Sox. The Sox, you might remember, beat up on the bad teams (and the National League) in the first half of the season, disguising weaknesses. Then they imploded, in part because of injuries.

In his post game press conference after last Sunday's game, Peyton Manning said he though Chad Scott intercepted him by accidentally being in the right place at the right time. John Tomase of the Boston Herald reports that Chad Scott responded to Manning's accusation yesterday.

John Tomase of the Boston Herald reports that Stephen Gostkowski out-kicked former Patriot Adam Vinatieri in last week's game, but Gostkowski is still disappointed about missing one. "I was just upset we lost," Gostkowski said. "I'm upset when I miss. I'm upset when we lose. It doesn't matter if I make 10 60-yarders in one game if we lose."

The Providence Journal's Joe McDonald reports that coach Belichick announced yesterday that safety Rodney Harrison will not play in Sunday's game. "We all hope he'll be back out there soon," Belichick said, though he added there was no way to predict how long Harrison will be sidelined.

Joe McDonald of The Providence Journal reports on the upcoming Jets-Pats matchup, noting that the Jets know Brady had a bad game last week, but the Jets aren't underestimating him.

Mark Farinella of* The Sun Chronicle* reports that the Patriots are in another post-Rodney era, taking a look back at how his absence has affected the team in previous seasons.

Mike Lowe of the Press Herald reports that the Pats are ready to play without Harrison.

Alan Greenberg of the Hartford Courant reports on Artrell Hawkins, who has started at safety in four of the last five games. Hawkins has a big voice. A rich, deep voice. A mellifluous Barry White kind of voice. The kind of voice any late-night male DJ would die to have. Still, Hawkins' voice has not been a loud one in the Patriots secondary. With Harrison out, it may get a little louder.

Tom Rock of the Hartford Courant reports on Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, who is hoping to bounce back against the Pats after setting a career low for passer rating against Cleveland two weeks ago.

[Ian Clark ](http://www.unionleader.com/article.aspx?headline=Ian Clark on Football: Frost settles among coaches&articleId=5894defb-c44c-465d-a966-f0edbb696a64)of The Union Leader reports on the drama surrounding former coaching partners Belichick and Eric Mangini.

Don't forget to check out USA Today's Inside Slant on the Patriots, posted today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

