 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Wed Jul 22 - 02:00 PM | Thu Jul 23 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Sign TE Mitch Van Vooren and LB Riley Wilson; Release FB Brock Lampe

Patriots Catch-22 7/22: Training Camp Preview, Burning Questions

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver

New England Patriots continue to uplift global expansion of youth football in 2026 NFL FLAG Championships

Patriots Unfiltered 7/21: Training Camp Preview, Positional Breakdowns, Recent Roster Moves

Pawtriots to Host Second Annual Training Camp Opening Day Dog Adoption Event on Saturday, July 25

Photos: Patriots Rookies and QBs report to Training Camp

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

New England Patriots to Host Dog Adoption Event at Training Camp

Patriots Sign DT Isaiah Iton

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Cornerback

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/23/05

In today's news blitz,  Patriots players offer their sympathies to the family of Colts head coach Tony Dungy on the loss of his son.  The Providence Journal takes a look at the improvement of the Patriots defenses play on first-down.

Dec 23, 2005 at 01:00 AM

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe writes that Colvin has never made the Pro Bowl, despite back-to-back seasons (2001-02) in which he had 10 1/2 sacks playing with the Chicago Bears. Colvin was overshadowed by star middle linebacker Brian Urlacher, who would be double-teamed, freeing Colvin to make plays. Colvin was the Patriots' big free agent signing prior to the 2003 season, but his season was cut short by a serious hip injury in the second week against Philadelphia. Colvin's career was in jeopardy, but he rebounded after an arduous rehabilitation. He was a situational player last season, appearing in 16 games but making only one start (he had 5 sacks and 1 forced fumble). With the reshuffling of the linebacking corps after Tedy Bruschi's stroke (and subsequent return) and Ted Johnson's retirement, Colvin became the starting outside linebacker and has responded with a performance reminiscent of his prime years with the Bears. ''I think everybody has a chance [of making the Pro Bowl] if you go out there and perform," said Colvin. ''I wasn't the guy they felt was deserving so that's not going to change who I am."

Jim McCabe of the Boston Globe previews this weeks NFL matchups and offers his picks.

John Tomase of the Boston Herald writes that James Dungy, Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy's 18-year-old son, was found dead in his Tampa-area apartment. Patriots players yesterday offered their sympathies to the family of Colts coach Tony Dungy after news spread that his son had died. "I can't even imagine what he's going through," said linebacker Tedy Bruschi. "That's something where I just want to give my condolences. I respect Tony Dungy as much as any coach in the league. It's so sad to see this happen."

Tom Curran of the Providence Journal writes that the Patriots are stepping up on first down. In the third quarter of the season's 11th game in Kansas City, Trent Green hit Dante Hall for a 52-yard touchdown pass on first-and-10 from the Chiefs' 48. Since then, there have been 69 first-down plays run against the Patriots that have gained 199 yards -- an average of 2.9 per play. Including that touchdown pass to Hall, there were 300 first-down plays against the New England defense and they gained 1,866 yards, an average of 6.2 yards per play. Curran breaks down how the Patriots fared defensively on first downs in each of their 14 games and what the opposition achieved rushing and passing.

Alan Greenberg of the Hartford Courant writes that for the first time this season, the Patriots (9-5) have won three games in a row. And for the first time this season, they are winning impressively. The Patriots' first six victories were by 10 points or less. Their last three have been by 13, 28 and 28. . "As I said a couple of weeks ago, I think that we have more confidence now. I don't think we ever lacked confidence or maybe lacked intensity or emotional whatever. ... I just think we're at a higher lever now. I think that has come from having a little bit more success. Confidence is really, in the end, what drives your aggressiveness, your emotion, your spirit, your communication, your everything. If you're sure it's right and you know it's going to work out right, it's a lot easier to hit it hard. You know the nail is sitting right there and you can just lean back and crack it. If the thing is moving, it's tilting, it's jiggling, it's vibrating, you just can't get the same. ... You just can't do it as aggressively," said Belichick.

Tom Curran of the Providence Journal offers a story on second-year safety Guss Scott. A safety from Florida, the Pats spent a third-round pick on Scott in 2004. He and the Patriots agreed to a five-year rookie deal and sent it in to the league before the 2004 training camp began. When the league sent the contract back -- which provided for a signing bonus in the neighborhood of $500,000 -- Scott and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had second thoughts. They opted not to sign the contract and let Scott play for the rookie minimum. As bad luck would have it, Scott blew out his knee in a Patriots exhibition game at Cincinnati, ending his rookie year. With the Pats holding Scott's exclusive rights, he again was playing for the minimum in 2005. Now he's blown out his other knee and again is on injured reserve. "This is just something you have to deal with," said Scott. "You ask yourself why, but you can't prevent things. You can't wear braces all game. You just play the game and what happens, happens. I'm blessed just to be here with this organization and I'm trying to make the best of it."

Chris Kennedy of The Republican writes that although Monday Night Football will continue on NBC, the game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets does bring to a close ABC's 36-year tenure carrying the game. The Patriots are 12-21 on Monday Night Football, and that includes their appearances on those recent season-opening Thursday night games - considered a special edition of Monday Night Football.

Eric McHugh of the Patriot Ledger writes that the New England Patriots were left with only two Pro Bowlers - quarterback Tom Brady(third) and defensive end Richard Seymour(fourth) - when the rosters for the Fed. 12 game in Hawaii were announced Wednesday. It's the smallest Patriots contingent since the 2000 club was shut out. The Patriots had four representatives in 2001, six in 2002, three in 2003 and five last year.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports that left tackle Matt Light was placed on injured reserve after weeks of trying to come back from a broken right fibula. It is unknown whether the Patriots will fill Light's roster spot.

Mike Reiss of the Boston Globe offers his daily sports blog with Patriots notes. Reiss also offers his latest mailbag where he answers your questions.

Tom Curran of the Providence Journal offers his daily sports blog with Patriots notes and commentary.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.

news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.

news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"

news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.

news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.

news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.

news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

New England Patriots continue to uplift global expansion of youth football in 2026 NFL FLAG Championships

Pawtriots to Host Second Annual Training Camp Opening Day Dog Adoption Event on Saturday, July 25

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Sign DT Isaiah Iton

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Forged in Foxborough Shorts: Drake Maye on the New Additions

Patriots Catch-22 7/22: Training Camp Preview, Burning Questions

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver

Forged in Foxborough Shorts: 42 Days

Patriots Unfiltered 7/21: Training Camp Preview, Positional Breakdowns, Recent Roster Moves

Patriots Rookies Arrive for Training Camp

Patriots Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

New England Patriots to Host Dog Adoption Event at Training Camp

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Pawtriots to Host Second Annual Training Camp Opening Day Dog Adoption Event on Saturday, July 25

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Key Dates on the 2026 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Advertising