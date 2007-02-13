Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 14 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 16 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With David Andrews

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/13/2007

In today's News Blitz... Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will testify for former Pats offensive coordinator Charlie Weis in a medical malpractice suit.

Feb 13, 2007 at 01:55 AM

The Boston Herald* *explains that former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis is set to be in a Suffolk Superior Court today. Weis has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against two Mass. General doctors involved in his near-fatal gastric bypass surgery. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is listed to appear as a witness for his former coach.

USA Today has it's daily list of NFL transactions. The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with cornerback Justin Phinisee, who spent some time with the Patriots last season but didn't appear in any games. No information about the terms is provided.

The Boston Herald* *explains that the Chargers fired Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer yesterday, less than a month after San Diego's NFL-best 14-2 season ended in a stunning home playoff loss to the Patriots.

Jim Donaldson of The Providence Journal explains that "there are only two pro sports seasons in New England now. One ended last Sunday, and the other begins next weekend." Most of the piece is dedicated to discussing how bad the Bruins and Celtics are, but Donaldson gives props to the Pats.

In his daily blog, Boston Globe writer Mike Reiss explains that the Pats will probably need to bolster their squad of cornerbacks. Included is a list of free agents at that position.

Didn't get a chance to check out yesterday's Patriots.com News Blitz? It featured coverage of Saturday's Pro Bowl, which was coached by Bill Belichick. Also included were pieces on tight end Daniel Graham and linebacker Don Davis.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Why Patriots' Devin McCourty believes Robert Kraft is 'ambassador for change'

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/12

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and Amari Cooper on this episode of theBelestrator.

Matthew Judon 10/13: "We just got to go and ignore the noise"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Hunter Henry 10/13: "Each level of the [Browns] defense is really fast"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/13: "Running the ball is going to be important from here on out"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr., Devin McCourty, David Andrews and more addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising