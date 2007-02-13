Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/13/2007

The Boston Herald* *explains that former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis is set to be in a Suffolk Superior Court today. Weis has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against two Mass. General doctors involved in his near-fatal gastric bypass surgery. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is listed to appear as a witness for his former coach.

USA Today has it's daily list of NFL transactions. The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with cornerback Justin Phinisee, who spent some time with the Patriots last season but didn't appear in any games. No information about the terms is provided.

The Boston Herald* *explains that the Chargers fired Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer yesterday, less than a month after San Diego's NFL-best 14-2 season ended in a stunning home playoff loss to the Patriots.

Jim Donaldson of The Providence Journal explains that "there are only two pro sports seasons in New England now. One ended last Sunday, and the other begins next weekend." Most of the piece is dedicated to discussing how bad the Bruins and Celtics are, but Donaldson gives props to the Pats.

In his daily blog, Boston Globe writer Mike Reiss explains that the Pats will probably need to bolster their squad of cornerbacks. Included is a list of free agents at that position.