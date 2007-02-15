Official website of the New England Patriots

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their Victory over the Jets

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/20: 'It was a giant team effort'

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Jets

Breaking down Pats' good and bad on third down vs. Jets

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/15/2007

Feb 15, 2007 at 02:15 AM

Mike Reiss of The Boston Globe has a story explaining that after seven years on the Patriots coaching staff, Brian Daboll is leaving the team to join the New York Jets staff. Included are quotes on Daboll taken from coaches Bill Belichick and Eric Mangini during the 2006 season. Reiss also tacks on some Patriots notes at the end.

The Boston Herald* *also reports that Daboll, 31, will be joining the Jets in the upcoming season. The piece includes quotes from coach Belichick from earlier this year.

Laurel J. Sweet of the Boston Herald reports that when former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, now the head coach at Notre Dame, decided to have gastric bypass surgery, the only person he told about it was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady is expected to testify this week in a malpractice case filed against two Mass. General doctors.

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss also reports on Weis' lawsuit. Yesterday, Weiss revealed that he has limited feeling in both feet and experiences pain when he stands for extended stretches.

Jim McCabe of The Boston Globe reports on how Brady did in last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Robert Preer of The Boston Globe explains that the town of Foxborough is concerned about some of the logistics of the construction scheduled to take place around Gillette Stadium, the arena the Pats call home. "The 90-acre development actually would be two shopping centers, one an open-air lifestyle mall with specialty shops, restaurants, and a movie megaplex; the other a cluster of big-box stores, including Bass Pro Shops," writes Preer. "I'm confident we are going to work through this and get the town what it needs," Planning Board chairman Kevin Weinfeld said.

The Sun Chronicle reports that the Hockomock Area YMCA is "is pushing to start work by this summer on an expansion of the Foxboro branch that would more than double the size of the five-year-old facility." Patriots Owner and CEO Robert Kraft recently donated a million dollars to get the project started, but "as in most gifts of this size, there is language that indicates the project needs to begin by a certain date," said Ed Hurley, president of the Hockomock Area YMCA. He said the aim is to break ground this spring or summer.

Don't forget to check out yesterday's Patriots.com News Blitz, which included more on the Weis trial as well as notes on a couple Patriots players who were recently honored at the Boston Sports Fans Choice Awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass.

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/22

Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Matthew Slater on Alvin Kamara 9/23: 'He can do it all. He is a great, great player'

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

James White on Saints 9/23: 'We are going to be challenged in all three phases'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

David Andrews on Mac Jones 9/22: 'You have to build confidence in yourself and with each other and that's what he's doing'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Shaq Mason on field goals 9/22: 'When you're in the red zone you want the touchdown, but points are points'

Patriots guard Shaq Mason addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Devin McCourty on the Saints 9/22: 'They're going to be ready to go'

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
