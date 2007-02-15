Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/15/2007

Mike Reiss of The Boston Globe has a story explaining that after seven years on the Patriots coaching staff, Brian Daboll is leaving the team to join the New York Jets staff. Included are quotes on Daboll taken from coaches Bill Belichick and Eric Mangini during the 2006 season. Reiss also tacks on some Patriots notes at the end.

Laurel J. Sweet of the Boston Herald reports that when former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, now the head coach at Notre Dame, decided to have gastric bypass surgery, the only person he told about it was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady is expected to testify this week in a malpractice case filed against two Mass. General doctors.

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss also reports on Weis' lawsuit. Yesterday, Weiss revealed that he has limited feeling in both feet and experiences pain when he stands for extended stretches.

Jim McCabe of The Boston Globe reports on how Brady did in last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Robert Preer of The Boston Globe explains that the town of Foxborough is concerned about some of the logistics of the construction scheduled to take place around Gillette Stadium, the arena the Pats call home. "The 90-acre development actually would be two shopping centers, one an open-air lifestyle mall with specialty shops, restaurants, and a movie megaplex; the other a cluster of big-box stores, including Bass Pro Shops," writes Preer. "I'm confident we are going to work through this and get the town what it needs," Planning Board chairman Kevin Weinfeld said.

The Sun Chronicle reports that the Hockomock Area YMCA is "is pushing to start work by this summer on an expansion of the Foxboro branch that would more than double the size of the five-year-old facility." Patriots Owner and CEO Robert Kraft recently donated a million dollars to get the project started, but "as in most gifts of this size, there is language that indicates the project needs to begin by a certain date," said Ed Hurley, president of the Hockomock Area YMCA. He said the aim is to break ground this spring or summer.