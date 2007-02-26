Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 04 | 08:55 AM - 03:30 PM

Mac Jones 10/3: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/26/2007

Feb 26, 2007 at 02:00 AM

John Tomase of the* Boston Herald* explains the NFL's changing salary cap, and how it will affect the Patriots decisions when the free agent market opens up on Friday. "The Patriots' system can work in any situation because the most important thing they do is identify not only the kind of player they want, but they identify their own players," said Packers general manager Ted Thompson. "They're the best in the league at evaluating their own players and deciding who to keep and who to let go. Belichick is a genius at that."

The Boston Herald* *reports that 14-year veteran Patriot receiver Troy Brown in considering retirement. Brown's career (spent entirely with New England) has been an undeniable success, but his representatives aren't answering any questions about whether he'll stick with the Pats for another year.

Albert Breer of The MetroWest Daily News explains that the Patriots defense struggled against the more balanced offenses it faced last season. Breer zeros in on five issues facing the Pats defense as free agency approaches.

In Sunday's Boston Globe, Mike Reiss reported that Patriots tight end Daniel Graham may be moving on. He's slotted to hit free agency this week, and the team hasn't re-signed him.

In Sunday's Boston Herald, Michael Felger challenged you to remember Corey Dillon for his 2004 season. This comes after a number of sources reported on Friday that Dillon will be leaving the Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/3

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes 10/3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/4: "We can improve everywhere"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to close loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Devin McCourty and others address the media following the week 4 defeat against the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday, October 03, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Patriots lose 19-17

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Matt Judon 10/3: "We'll continue to learn"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Sunday, October 03, 2021.

Jonathan Jones 10/3: "Everyone on this team fights for each other"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 03, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising