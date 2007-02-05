Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/5/2007

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss offers a game story on yesterday's Super Bowl XLI, which pitted the Colts against the Bears. Peyton Manning and the Colts came away victorious, and Manning got his first Super Bowl ring. "I wanted to be on a team that won the Super Bowl, to me that's what it's been about," said Manning, who was voted the Super Bowl MVP.

Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe features Manning, who refused to admit that the monkey was off his back. "I have never played that card," he said. "I don't even know what that means. I'm just proud to be on this team."

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald reports on the Bears linebackers.

Mike Reiss of The Boston Globe has a piece from Sunday featuring former Patriots linebacker Andre Tippett. Tippett narrowly missed the Hall of Fame. He was among the top 11 candidates, but didn't make the final cut to 6 inductees. "There is disappointment, but it was an honor to be this far along in the process," Tippett said from Massachusetts.

Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe reports on Bears kicker Robbie Gould, who got his start with the Patriots back in 2005 when they signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Another more well-known former Patriots kicker, Adam Vinatieri also played in the Super Bowl. *The Boston Globe* explains it was old hat to Vinatieri, but he didn't have a winning kick this time. "I took a beating, personally, mentally and physically," Vinatieri said after winning his fourth Super Bowl in 11 seasons. "I guess I'm a little dirty for a kicker, but I feel no pain right now. This is a great feeling."

John Tomase of the Boston Herald also reports on Vinatieri, who won his fourth career Super Bowl last night. "If I was going to leave New England, it had to be for a championship competitor," Vinatieri said. "Nobody has won more games than Indy the last however many years, but they couldn't get over the hump. I felt like the stars were aligned right. I wanted to jump in and see if I could be the person to help a little bit."

The Boston Herald's sports staff offers the best and worst moments of the Super Bowl, including the three best moments for bitter Pats fans.

In a piece unrelated to football, Jenn Abelson of The Boston Globe reports that Gillette - the namesake company of the Patriots Gillette Stadium - have picked up three high profile endorsers: Tiger Woods, Roger Federer and Thierry Henry.

Joanna Weiss of The Boston Globe reports on what everyone who's not a Colts or Bears fan really watched the Super Bowl for - the commercials. "On a night filled with pratfalls, man-on-man slaps, and Godzilla-style fights, it's little surprise that the most memorable ads were the nice ones," writes Weiss.