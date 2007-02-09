Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/9/2007

Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe reminds everyone that "there will be two rounds in which the Patriots have two picks in April's NFL draft." Back in August, the Patriots acquired a sixth-round pick from Arizona in exchange for offensive tackle Brandon Gorin. They also got a second first-round pick from Seattle in exchange for Deion Branch.

The Providence Journal's Shalise Manza Young reports that the window for NFL teams to designate franchise players opened yesterday. She details the the process and explains that cornerback Asante Samuel and tight end Daniel Graham are the most probable candidates to receive the tag. However, the team has only used it on two players since the 1993 collective bargaining agreement.

The Boston Herald's Inside Track has a piece on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady selling his condo in New York City. Also, as of yesterday, Brady and his golf partner, Billy Andrade, were par in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.