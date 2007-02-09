Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 11 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Shutout Win Over the Lions

5 Keys from Patriots win over Lions

Lions vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Bill Belichick 10/9: "Really good team win for us"

Bailey Zappe 10/9: "The offensive line was the MVP today"

Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/9

Photos: Patriots vs. Lions Week

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/9/2007

In today's News Blitz... The Patriots have two multi-pick rounds in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Feb 09, 2007 at 02:00 AM

Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe reminds everyone that "there will be two rounds in which the Patriots have two picks in April's NFL draft." Back in August, the Patriots acquired a sixth-round pick from Arizona in exchange for offensive tackle Brandon Gorin. They also got a second first-round pick from Seattle in exchange for Deion Branch.

The Providence Journal's Shalise Manza Young reports that the window for NFL teams to designate franchise players opened yesterday. She details the the process and explains that cornerback Asante Samuel and tight end Daniel Graham are the most probable candidates to receive the tag. However, the team has only used it on two players since the 1993 collective bargaining agreement.

The Boston Herald's Inside Track has a piece on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady selling his condo in New York City. Also, as of yesterday, Brady and his golf partner, Billy Andrade, were par in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Didn't get a chance to check out yesterday's Patriots.com News Blitz? It included stories on the Patriots use of the franchise tag and Stoughton's Ryan LaCasse, who just won the Super Bowl as a member of the Colts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Open Roster Spot on Practice Squad

Patriots hand out hope, amplify World Homeless Day at Pine Street Inn

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the Patriots multiple fourth down stops in their week five win against the Detroit Lions.

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Get an inside look at the Patriots 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Cameron Achord on changing seasonal weather 10/11: "It's only going to get more difficult to catch the ball here in New England"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Joe Judge on preparing the offense 10/11: "There's a lot of serious work that goes into it"

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Matt Patricia 10/11: "I'm doing everything I can to help those guys prepare"

Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

DeMarcus Covington 10/11: "I try to get better and seek knowledge every year"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising