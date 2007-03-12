Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/12/2007

No word yet from Patriots brass (as of 10 a.m. this Monday), but several regional and national news outlets say free agent wide receiver Donte' Stallworth has inked a deal with New England. The contract could be as short as a year or as long as six, according to published reports. To read all about the seeming Stallworth signing, check out ESPN.com, The Boston Globe, the Boston Herald, The Providence Journal, the Hartford Courant, and MetroWest Daily News. An Associated Press story has also been picked up by several news organizations around the country.

Elsewhere in Patriot nation, franchise-tagged cornerback Asante Samuel says everything's looking good with respect to his contract negotiations with the Patriots. Does that mean he'll be around for years to come, or just this coming year? Find out what the Herald thinks in its column today. As for New England's active offseason,The New York Times* feels it's fit to print. The *Times article features quotes from owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.