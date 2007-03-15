Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/15/2007

Brown staying in town? In Thursday's edition of the News Blitz, a source tells one local paper that Number 80 wants to play again, but will it be in New England? Plus, guess who told Donte' Stallworth he should sign with the Pats? You may be surprised.

Mar 15, 2007 at 02:45 AM

Seems everyone's been talking about New England's new crop of wide receivers lately. That trend continues today after Donte' Stallworth addressed the local media for the first time as a Patriot. And he revealed that former Patriot Deion Branch highly recommended New England to Stallworth.

Find out what else Stallworth had to say by reading today's coverage in The Boston Globe, Boston Herald, The Providence Journal, Hartford Courant, MetroWest Daily News, Sun Chronicle, andThe Standard-Times.

Meanwhile, has Troy Brown made up his mind about returning to football in 2007? The Herald reports on the veteran receiver's situation as well. And are High School Super Bowls headed to Foxboro? See what the Sun Chronicle has to say about it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

