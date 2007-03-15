Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/15/2007

Seems everyone's been talking about New England's new crop of wide receivers lately. That trend continues today after Donte' Stallworth addressed the local media for the first time as a Patriot. And he revealed that former Patriot Deion Branch highly recommended New England to Stallworth.
