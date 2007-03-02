Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/2/2007

Graham going? Gay staying? Lots to report on the official first day of NFL free agency, and we've got it all covered in Friday's Patriots.com News Blitz.

Mar 02, 2007 at 02:15 AM

No carriages turned into pumpkins (so far as we know), but at the stroke of midnight last night, Daniel Graham must've felt like Cinderella at the ball. Graham is being courted by several NFL teams, including his hometown Denver Broncos. Learn more about the growing interest in New England's free agent tight end in today's Boston Globe.

The Boston Herald has printed a great breakdown (authored by the Associated Press) of every NFL team's free agent situations.

Randall Gay's agent says the Patriots DB is "honored" to be offered a new contract by New England. Gay's new offer is included in a story in the Herald today, while The Providence Journal is reporting about Gay and other Patriots moves in free agency.

If you want a thorough look at New England's potential free agency strategy, take a look at today's Patriot Ledger. And the linebacking corps is the focus of today's feature in the Hartford Courant.

Lastly, in a not totally unexpected move, the Dallas Cowboys released former Patriot QB Drew Bledsoe, as noted in USA TODAY, but the Globe went on to quote Dallas owner Jerry Jones, who is open to bringing Bledsoe back to Big D.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

