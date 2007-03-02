Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/2/2007

No carriages turned into pumpkins (so far as we know), but at the stroke of midnight last night, Daniel Graham must've felt like Cinderella at the ball. Graham is being courted by several NFL teams, including his hometown Denver Broncos. Learn more about the growing interest in New England's free agent tight end in today's Boston Globe.

The Boston Herald has printed a great breakdown (authored by the Associated Press) of every NFL team's free agent situations.

Randall Gay's agent says the Patriots DB is "honored" to be offered a new contract by New England. Gay's new offer is included in a story in the Herald today, while The Providence Journal is reporting about Gay and other Patriots moves in free agency.

If you want a thorough look at New England's potential free agency strategy, take a look at today's Patriot Ledger. And the linebacking corps is the focus of today's feature in the Hartford Courant.