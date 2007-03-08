Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/8/2007

In today's news blitz... What role will free agent wide receiver Wes Welker play in the Patriots offense this season?  Tight end Daniel Graham moves on to the Broncos.

Mar 08, 2007 at 01:00 AM

Mike Reiss of the *Boston Globe * offers a piece on Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker. Reiss delves into Welker's journey to the NFL which draws comparison to the movie Rudy.

Michael Felger of the *Boston Herald * also offers a story on Welker which focuses on the role the wide receiver is best suited to play. Welker admitted that he is better suited to the inside role which is normally reserved for third and fourth receivers, a role that in the past has been filled by 14-year veteran Troy Brown. Brown has yet to announce his intentions to play this season. Felger also notes that former Patriots running back Corey Dillon payed a visit to the Buffalo Bills yesterday.

Mike Lowe of the *Portland Press Herald * writes that the Patriots have become a magnet for free agents this season despite being two years removed from their last Super Bowl championship. From linebacker Adalius Thomas to tight end Kyle Brady to wide receiver Wes Welker, who was acquired in a trade from Miami earlier this week, New England's championship possibilities were among the primary reasons they are coming north to play for Bill Belichick and his band of Patriots.

The Boston Herald published an *Associated Press * piece noting that former Patriots tight end Daniel Graham has signed a five-year $30 million deal that includes $15 million in guaranteed money.

Eric McHugh of *The Patriot Ledger * writes that Patriots quartback Tom Brady is looking forward to playing with recently acquired tight end Kyle Brady. The tight end with the same namesake has also noted that he is anxious to show off his receiving skills even though he has been known primarily as a blocking tight end.

The *Boston Globe's * Mike Lipka offers a Q&A with Brown linebacker Zack DeOssie.

In his blog, Mike Reiss of the *Boston Globe * offers details of Larry Izzo's contract and also notes that Bill Belichick and Scott Pioli are planning to workout Florida safety Reggie Nelson today. Nelson may be availble when the Patriots pick in the first round.

USA Today's "Inside Slant" breaks down all the latest free agency moves by the Patriots as well as other offseason transactions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

