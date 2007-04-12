Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 4/12/2007

Drew bids the NFL adieu, Patten pays a return visit to Gillette...oh, yeah, and everybody's talking about the 2007 Patriots schedule. Read all about it in Thursday's Patriots.com News Blitz.

Apr 12, 2007 at 03:45 AM

"I would say this is a definite."

And with that, former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe retired from the NFL Wednesday. Nearly every outlet that covers the NFL is running stories about Bledsoe today.

"I needed to get some emotional separation from last season to make sure I wasn't making a decision I would regret," Bledsoe told ESPN.com. "I wanted to make sure it was the right thing and it is."

Elsewhere, another former Patriot may suit up once again for New England.

According to The Boston Globe, wide receiver David Patten recently paid a free-agent visit to Foxboro to talk about rejoining the team he left two seasons ago.

As you probably noticed yesterday on Patriots.com, the 2007 New England Patriots schedule is finally out.

By statistical accounts, the Pats have the third-toughest strength of schedule of any team in the NFL. However, opinions among New England-area reporters varied. Take your pick of analyses from the Boston Herald, *Boston Globe, Providence Journal, Worcester Telegram & Gazette, [Union Leader](http://www.unionleader.com/article.aspx?headline=On Football: Tough schedule for Pats&articleId=31fe4cba-7b24-4d4c-a818-0bd42c6d76d9), and *Sun Chronicle.

Finally today, Ellis Hobbs is featured in the Journal. The rehabbing cornerback, who recently underwent another surgical procedure on his ailing wrist, talks about his recovery and the upcoming season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

