Patriots.com News Blitz - 4/12/2007

And with that, former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe retired from the NFL Wednesday. Nearly every outlet that covers the NFL is running stories about Bledsoe today.

"I needed to get some emotional separation from last season to make sure I wasn't making a decision I would regret," Bledsoe told ESPN.com. "I wanted to make sure it was the right thing and it is."

Elsewhere, another former Patriot may suit up once again for New England.

According to The Boston Globe, wide receiver David Patten recently paid a free-agent visit to Foxboro to talk about rejoining the team he left two seasons ago.

As you probably noticed yesterday on Patriots.com, the 2007 New England Patriots schedule is finally out.

By statistical accounts, the Pats have the third-toughest strength of schedule of any team in the NFL. However, opinions among New England-area reporters varied. Take your pick of analyses from the Boston Herald, *Boston Globe, Providence Journal, Worcester Telegram & Gazette, [Union Leader](http://www.unionleader.com/article.aspx?headline=On Football: Tough schedule for Pats&articleId=31fe4cba-7b24-4d4c-a818-0bd42c6d76d9), and *Sun Chronicle.