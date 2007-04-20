Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 4/20/2007

Apr 20, 2007 at 03:30 AM

Running back Chris Henry is pumped about the Patriots.

(We're talking, of course, about the former University of Arizona player and current NFL Draft prospect, not the troublesome Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.)

Today is the final opportunity for Draft-eligible players to visit NFL teams for last-minute interviews before next weekend's Draft.

Henry made it in just under the wire, visiting Gillette Stadium earlier this week. And as he chronicled in an on-line journal, Henry made many such visits to other NFL teams, but he was most impressed with New England.

Here's a taste:

"(The Patriots and I) had talked at the Combine, in Arizona and now in New England. They gave me a tour of the facility. (Gillette) stadium was amazing. From the outside it looked nice, but when you get on the inside it's unbelievable. Its' so big and with those fans going crazy, the players must love it. I know I would."

If fans have their way, a safety from the University of Florida will be playing at Gillette this fall. See who fans selected with the Pats' 24th pick in ESPN.com's interactive Mock Draft. And you'll have another chance to vote for your pick with the 28th selection on Monday.

Apparently, life in Malibu is getting to Corey Dillon. After flirting with the possibility of returning to the NFL, it appears he's going back to his original plan to retire. NFL.com has details today.

And is Patriots owner Robert Kraft headed in NASCAR's direction? According to a report in a North Carolina newspaper this week, Kraft is considering the idea. A New England-area newspaper also offers some thoughts as to why the Krafts might be ready to tackle a new sports/business venture.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

