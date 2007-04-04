Patriots.com News Blitz - 4/4/2007

We begin on a Sauer note.

Patriots punter Todd Sauerbrun has signed an offer sheet with his former team, the Denver Broncos. But the deal's not a fait accompli just yet because New England has a week to match the contract, if it so chooses.

Several national and regional news organizations picked up the story today, including the Denver Post, with whom Sauerbrun spoke on Tuesday.

"My heart is in Denver, and it always will be," Sauerbrun told the *Post*. "I want to retire as a Bronco."

Sauerbrun's agent, meantime, spoke with the Rocky Mountain News about his client's desire to return to Denver.

On a Light-er note, New England's starting left tackle is already preparing for his after-football future...at Harvard Business School. The Boston Globe has an interesting feature on Matt Light today.

"Throughout your career, you couldn't give college your full attention, so then you get out of college and let's say you play five or six years, that's five or six years where you completely removed yourself from that whole other world," Light says in the article. "You have to learn how to learn again, and that's what is great about these programs -- it gets you back into learning."

Light's defensive teammate, defensive back Randall Gay, is fighting to regain the form that helped him become a starter in Super Bowl XXXIX as an undrafted rookie free agent with New England that season.

His inspiring comeback saga is chronicled today by the Boston Herald.

"I can say this," Gay shared. "I'm the most anxious person for training camp. I'm about the only one here that's ready for it to come."

Head coach Bill Belichick might be ready, too, but for now, he's enjoying his time off.

Belichick, who earier this year spoke to the Florida Gators basketball team, watched the NCAA men's basketball championship in person Monday night, on his way down to Florida for a traditional spring fishing outing with former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson.

NBCSports.com goes into detail about Belichick's recent travels in a revealing feature today.

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, another Mock Draft on NFL.com shows a highly rated cornerback falling to New England with the 24th pick.