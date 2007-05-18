Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/18/2007

Watson and Green react to Moss's arrival, a look at the complete Patriots roster, and power rankings place the Pats at the top. Read all about it in today's Patriots.com News Blitz.

May 18, 2007 at 03:00 AM

Benjamin Watson and Randy Moss both seem to want something from each other.

"I felt like I should ask for his autograph," Watson humorously told The Boston Globe when he saw Moss walk into the Patriots locker room Thursday.

In return, Moss, who wore jersey number 84 as a Minnesota Viking, may ask for that number, which Watson currently owns. Watson indicated that he'd be willing to negotiate if Moss so chooses.

As for what Moss's presence on the field could do for the Pats offense, Watson looked forward to the possibilities.

"That, in turn, helps the other players, and we have other great players on this team," the tight end is quoted in today's article. "It's still 11 on 11, so if everybody is looking at Randy and if they're dedicating two or three guys to him, that opens things up for others."

Moss made what appeared to be an unexpectedly early visit to Gillette this week, as defensive lineman Jarvis Green pointed out during a radio interview.

Also today, the Boston Herald takes a top-to-bottom look at New England's roster, and points out who it thinks will be the players to watch on this year's Patriots team.

With NFL rosters fairly established until training camp begins, beat writers are starting to evaluate which teams had the best offseasons. Not surprisingly, New England is at the top of ESPN.com's rankings. FOXSports.com agrees, and it has a poll for fans to voice their opinions.

One small move might make thet biggest impact. ESPN.com lists five offseason deals that may have gone under the radar. Right at the top is New England's trade for wide receiver Wes Welker.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

