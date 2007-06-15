Patriots.com News Blitz - 6/15/2007

Let the debates begin!

No, not the 2008 Presidential election debates...those have been going on for months now. We're talking about who the best players in the NFL are today.

CBSSportsline.com has compiled a list of the Top 50. Three Patriots made the list, with Tom Brady fighting Peyton Manning for the very top spot. It was a close call, as you'll see.

Now's about the time you should be ordering the draft board for your fantasy football league. And when you get it, who's going to get the first few stickers?

NFL.com has a position-by-position ranking of the top fantasy players' value. Not surprisingly, many New England players are near the top of each category.

And in the last of a series, the Boston Herald profiles the third former Patriot who's been nominated for the Patritos Hall of Fame.

The late Ron Burton is described by his widow, JoAnn, as a man who certainly loved football. But his love for other people defined who he was.