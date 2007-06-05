Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 6/5/2007

As New England begins its three-day mini camp, Asante Samuel's contract status tops the coverage in today's Patriots.com News Blitz.

Jun 05, 2007 at 02:45 AM

Ten seems to be the number for Asante Samuel.

He had that many interceptions in the regular season last year, and he says it could be that many weeks into this regular season before he returns to New England.

Samuel told The Boston Globe that he won't be at mini camp this week and is ready to stay away as long as necessary while his contract talks work themselves out.

At the Patriots annual Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament Monday, safety Rodney Harrison said, "Asante has enough experience to realize that this is a business and it's not personal. Coach [Bill] Belichick and Mr. [Robert] Kraft, they're going to do what is in the best interests of this team.

"At the same time, we do miss Asante. He's a good guy, a great player, and we miss having him back. Hopefully, in the near future, they can work things out and he'll be here."

The Boston Herald has its own take on Samuel's situation today.

It also has a feature on how the team is dealing with being considered the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

"That doesn't mean nothing to us, to be honest with you," nose tackle Vince Wilfork said at the golf course Monday. "The so-called experts say the Patriots are the favorites to win, they're going 16-0. It doesn't matter what people say. You have to go out and do it on the field, point blank. I don't care who we've brought in. It still boils down to we have to play the ballgame.

