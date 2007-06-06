Patriots.com News Blitz - 6/6/2007

As you may have already seen here on Patriots.com, New England opened its three-day mini camp on Tuesday.

Practice continues this morning, but is closed to the public. So, be sure to check back here later for an update.

Meanwhile, after Tuesday's workout, quarterback Tom Brady engaged reporters in conversation for the first time in some time. Topics, as you might imagine, ran the gamut.

Some media chose to focus their stories on Brady's thoughts on the team's revamped receiving corps.

"Everybody's got to find a spot," he said. "And we've got to figure out what Randy is good at, what Donte' is good at, and what Wes is good at, and try to adapt our offense to their style as well. Just as much coming in for those guys to understand our system, we need to understand what they can do as well."

Others writers chose to examine Brady's reaction to questions about his highly scrutinized personal life.

"The hard part," he said, "is when (the media) bring my family into it. Part of my life is public. My family is not."

"You just try to go through life and learn and grow and mature and experience things that I'm sure everybody experiences," he continued. "You have happy moments and you have moments you learn from. Those are challenges we all face."

But Brady wasn't the only Patriot who stepped up to the mic Tuesday. New pass-catcher Donte Stallworth gave his first face-to-face interview in New England media after practice.

"We can be as good as we want to be," Stallworth predicted. "At the same time, we've got a long ways to go and we've got to work at it, and that's what all the guys are committed to doing right now."

Linebacker Adalius Thomas also gave some time to reporters Tuesday.

"I'm just trying to be like a finger; I'm not trying to be like a thumb," he said. "I’m trying to come in here and get better at my job and try to develop a rapport with the guys that I'm playing with."

"It's all new to me, but I like the transition. The fans, the coaches, the organization are great; I’ve been (greeted) very warmly," Thomas said. "Now that I'm here, I want to get better every day."