Patriots.com News Blitz - 6/7/2007

Jun 07, 2007 at 02:30 AM

If you're interested in what Randy Moss has to say, better read as much as you can today.

Because according to the Pats wide receiver, he won't be doing many media interviews this season. As a result, reporters peppered Moss Wednesday with as many questions as possible as he left the practice field.

Moss talked about his first impressions of his new team, his thoughts on the Pats being considered a Super Bowl favorite, and the moment that gave him butterflies in his stomach when he arrived at Gillette Stadium.

Moss's fellow wideout, Wes Welker, also took some time to chat with the media. He was asked, among other things, to react to a perceived barb thrown his way by a so-called football expert.

"I really don't pay attention to any of that stuff," the 26-year-old Welker responded this week. "I just go out there and do my job and do it to the best of my abilities. I let everything else take care of itself."

We also heard from newly acquired running back Sammy Morris, who discussed his possible backup role to Laurence Maroney.

"If I prepare for the worst, whatever is put in front of me, I'm prepared," Morris said. "If I do get six or seven carries a game, I'll make the most of those six or seven. If that's what I'm asked to do, that's what I'm going to do."

Junior Seau also checked in for the first time since rejoining the team.

He talked seriously about his decision to return to New England, before joking about what may have been the deciding factor.

"Belichick called up and said he loved me."

Thursday marks the end of Patriots mini camp. Practice is closed to the public, so please check back here at Patriots.com later on for an update on today's session.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

