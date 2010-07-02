Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/2/2010

Your Patriots news of the day.

Jul 02, 2010 at 01:00 AM

A slow news day, Patriots-wise, on the eve of this holiday weekend. But here are a couple of interesting tidbits ...

Patriots d-line coach Pepper Johnsontalks about wanting to be a defensive coordinator, as chronicled in a Boston Globe blog entry.

And CB Leigh Boddenis in a trash-tweeting war with Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco, as you'll see in the Boston Herald.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

