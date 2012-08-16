Patriots.com News Blitz - 8/16/12

Field Yates and Mike Rodak of ESPNBoston.com report that wide receiver Jabar Gaffney suffered an injury during Wednesday's practice while running a route. Yates and Rodak write that Gaffney "pulled up in the middle of Wednesday's training camp practice and didn't return, with members of the team's athletic training staff working on his right hamstring on the sideline." Yates and Rodak note that Gaffney did not go to the locker room after the injury, which is a sign that it may not be too severe. Yates and Rodak also note that tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez returned to practice Wednesday after missing two consecutive practices.

Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Globe writes that offensive lineman Logan Mankins participated in contact drills for the first time on Wednesday after being limited in earlier practice. Mankins had ACL surgery on his right knee just six months ago and was out of practice until earlier this week. Bedard observes that Mankins "strong-armed Marcus Harrison in one-on-ones, and then was tossing reserve linemen in three two-on-two reps." Bedard notes that Mankins is "far from season-ready…but his return was a welcome sight."

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald writes that linebacker Bobby Carpenter has seen significant playing time on defense so far in camp. Guregian notes that Carpenter has mainly been "a fixture on special teams" in previous years with other clubs, but this year he has seen significant action at linebacker. "He was there yesterday in the dime package," writes Guregian. "In fact, he was the one calling the plays in the huddle with normal signal-caller Jerod Mayo off the field." Guregian adds that it remains to be seen whether Carpenter's playing time will carry into the season, but it is still "interesting how quickly Carpenter has come in, picked up the defense, and asserted himself as an important part of it."