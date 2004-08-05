Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz 8/5/04

Patriots.com News Blitz brings you up to date with team news from the local media.

Aug 05, 2004 at 03:45 AM

In today's Boston Globe, **Michael Smith** writes about the offensive line which, hampered by injuries thus far, has yet to practice at full strength. "It's been this way with the Patriots' offensive linemen for the past four seasons. In the summer, the wall falls apart. But by the season, they put it together," Smith points out.

Also in today's Globe, **Marvin Pave** tells us where Rohan Davey stands in the race for back-up quarterback. "He has played in three games and thrown the grand total of nine passes in his two seasons with the Patriots, so despite his Offensive Player of the Year credentials in NFL Europe, Rohan Davey has a lot to prove," writes Pave.

**Michael Felger** of The Boston Herald checks in on the Davey situation as well. "He has thrown some beautiful long balls, but his windup is still too long, and it remains to be seen if he can deliver the ball on time and in rhythm in Charlie Weis' spread offenses. The preseason games should provide a much better gauge," according to Felger.

"Want to know why Tedy Bruschi is one of the most popular Patriots players of all time? Want to know why fans line up to get a glimpse of the veteran linebacker? Why he draws the biggest cheers at training camp? Why his No. 54 has been a consistent best-seller in the team's pro shop?" Felger answers these questions in his feature on the Patriots linebacker.

In his report from training camp, **Michael Parente** of The Woonsocket Call discusses the bond being formed between Patriot rookies Guss Scott and Dexter Reid. "Belichick might not believe in forcing players to be friends, but he does believe that players who grind it out in camp together at the same position -- especially rookies -- are naturally drawn to one another," reports Parente.

"Turnovers are the secret of New England's success," writes **Tom Curran** in today's Providence Journal. In addition to this feature, Curran also includes a notebook from training camp.

**Alan Greenberg** of The Hartford Courant takes us away from Gillette Stadium and into the city of Boston, where Willie McGinest and Andre Tippett spoke to youths in response to a recent playground shooting. "I wanted to come there, let them see that I'm not scared, either. I told them to keep living their dreams, not to be deterred by what happened," McGinest told Greenberg.

The Globe's Smith gives a quick update on the holdout of Patriots first-round draft pick Ben Watson, which has now reached seven days.

In The Nashua Telegraph, **Tom King** puts the spotlight on the first-round draft pick who is in camp, Vince Wilfork, focusing in on the rookie experience. "Vince Wilfork hasn't had to sing the University of Miami fight song yet. But he knows that day is coming," writes King.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

