Patriots' David Andrews, Deatrich Wise Jr. & Cole Strange celebrate Read Across America

Read Across America Day was on Thursday, March 2, but the New England Patriots kept the celebration going all weekend.
Three players got out into the community over the last few days, from Foxboro to Boston, to read to children and share the importance of literacy.
Center David Andrew got the festivities started, traveling to the Lafayette School in Everett, the Patriots Foundation's new Adopt-A-School, on Thursday morning.
Later in the day, co-captain Deatrich Wise Jr. read and visited with children on a class trip to the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.
Both players read a children's book, spoke about their experiences growing up and going to school, and answered questions from the students.
Celebrations carried through to Sunday afternoon, with Cole Strange attending "Read by the River."
The annual literacy carnival, aimed to promote reading and education, was hosted by the Tufts University Hillel Foundation and attended by hundreds of elementary schoolers from Somerville and Medford. Strange read two books and stayed to sign autographs for the kids.
Now, with the 2023 season months away, it's almost time for players to start reading their playbook.
