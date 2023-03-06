Patriots' David Andrews, Deatrich Wise Jr. & Cole Strange celebrate Read Across America

Official website of the New England Patriots

The three New England Patriots players got out into the community to share importance of reading.

Mar 06, 2023 at 01:08 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.

Read Across America Day was on Thursday, March 2, but the New England Patriots kept the celebration going all weekend.

Three players got out into the community over the last few days, from Foxboro to Boston, to read to children and share the importance of literacy.

Center David Andrew got the festivities started, traveling to the Lafayette School in Everett, the Patriots Foundation's new Adopt-A-School, on Thursday morning.

Later in the day, co-captain Deatrich Wise Jr. read and visited with children on a class trip to the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

Both players read a children's book, spoke about their experiences growing up and going to school, and answered questions from the students.

Celebrations carried through to Sunday afternoon, with Cole Strange attending "Read by the River."

The annual literacy carnival, aimed to promote reading and education, was hosted by the Tufts University Hillel Foundation and attended by hundreds of elementary schoolers from Somerville and Medford. Strange read two books and stayed to sign autographs for the kids.

Now, with the 2023 season months away, it's almost time for players to start reading their playbook.

Photos: Patriots Players Read Across America

New England Patriots players David Andrews, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Cole Strange each took part in Read Across America week last week by reading stories to school children. Andrews read at the Lafayette School in Everett, Wise read at The Patriots Hall of Fame, and Strange read at Tufts University.

