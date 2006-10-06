Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Sep 06 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive and defensive roles

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll have to be ready to defend a lot of different things"

Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report - 10/6/2006

The New England Patriots(3-1) and the Miami Dolphins(1-3) have announced the following player injuries.

Oct 06, 2006 at 09:00 AM

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-1)
PLAYER POSITION STATUS INJURY PRACTICE
Graham, Daniel TE Questionable Ankle Missed Portion
Hawkins, Artrell S Questionable Thigh Missed Portion
Hobbs, Ellis CB Questionable Wrist Missed Portion
Jackson, Chad WR Questionable Hamstring Missed Portion
Kaczur, Nick T Questionable Shoulder Missed Portion
Wilson, Eugene S Questionable Hamstring Missed Portion
Andrews, Willie CB Probable Thigh Missed Portion
Brady, Tom QB Probable Right Shoulder
O'Callaghan, Ryan T Probable Head Missed Portion
Spann, Antwain CB Probable Shoulder Missed Portion

MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-3)
PLAYER POSITION STATUS INJURY PRACTICE
Pope, Derrick LB Questionable Hamstring Missed Portion
James, Jeno G Probable Knee
Jackson, Eddie CB Probable Toe
Culpepper, Daunte QB Probable Right Shoulder

"Missed Portion" indicates players who missed a portion of team practice.

The injury report consists of four categories that describe the condition of the player:

OUT: Definitely will not play.

DOUBTFUL: At least 75 percent chance will not play.

QUESTIONABLE: A 50-50 chance will not play.

PROBABLE: Virtual certainty that player will be available for normal duty.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rhamondre Stevenson 9/6: "I'm ready to go"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Hunter Henry 9/6: "Everyone in our locker room is excited"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Bill Belichick 9/6: Eagles an "overall solid team from top to bottom"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Bill O'Brien 9/5: "It starts in the practice"

Patriots ​offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Cam Achord 9/5: "Got to take advantage of every rep, every opportunity"

Patriots ​special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Steve Belichick 9/5: "You got to go out there and prove it"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising