Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report - 10/6/2006

|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-1)
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|STATUS
|INJURY
|PRACTICE
|Graham, Daniel
|TE
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Missed Portion
|Hawkins, Artrell
|S
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Missed Portion
|Hobbs, Ellis
|CB
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Missed Portion
|Jackson, Chad
|WR
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Missed Portion
|Kaczur, Nick
|T
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Missed Portion
|Wilson, Eugene
|S
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Missed Portion
|Andrews, Willie
|CB
|Probable
|Thigh
|Missed Portion
|Brady, Tom
|QB
|Probable
|Right Shoulder
|O'Callaghan, Ryan
|T
|Probable
|Head
|Missed Portion
|Spann, Antwain
|CB
|Probable
|Shoulder
|Missed Portion
|MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-3)
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|STATUS
|INJURY
|PRACTICE
|Pope, Derrick
|LB
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Missed Portion
|James, Jeno
|G
|Probable
|Knee
|Jackson, Eddie
|CB
|Probable
|Toe
|Culpepper, Daunte
|QB
|Probable
|Right Shoulder
"Missed Portion" indicates players who missed a portion of team practice.
The injury report consists of four categories that describe the condition of the player:
OUT: Definitely will not play.
DOUBTFUL: At least 75 percent chance will not play.
QUESTIONABLE: A 50-50 chance will not play.
PROBABLE: Virtual certainty that player will be available for normal duty.