Patriots Draft Round-Up: Latest Rumors, Reported Visits, and Other Draft Tidbits 

As we mentioned in the intro, Belichick and Groh were all smiles chatting with Johnston at TCU's Pro Day last week. I'm on the record with my feelings about Johnston as a prospect. His vertical route-running is intriguing, winning over the top and snapping off vertical stems on comeback-style routes. Johnston also has flashes after the catch, especially running through contact. That type of outside receiver could balance out the offense. However, there's way too much overlap with past whiffs like N'Keal Harry for my liking. Johnston ran in the low-4.5's at his Pro Day, fast for his size but not elite speed, and doesn't separate on horizontal cuts (unders, slants, digs). He also struggles with high-pointing the ball down the field, failing to play to his 6-foot-3 frame. I prefer the separators, but the Pats have met with Johnston several times.