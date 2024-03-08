Patriots employees celebrate International Women's Day by sharing experiences working in sports

Stephanie Burnham: "I am the type of person who if you tell me there's something I can't do, I'm going to do it. If you tell me I'm not going to be able to work in the NFL, I'm going to work in the NFL. I'm a big believer that you go through life and face certain decisions. I am always asking myself if I'll regret it if I don't do something. That was the biggest part of my journey – knowing that if I didn't take this on, I was going to wonder what could have been if I hadn't taken those trips to the United States."

Like Burnham, all of these women took some risks to get where they are. Doing so required tremendous support and encouragement from their families and friends.

In Capprini's case, she had to start with the Patriots while finishing her senior year and swimming season. Even she had doubts that she could make it work, but managed to turn that internship into a full-time job.

Emily Capprini: "My dad told me I could make it work if this was something I really love, because I have great support around me to make it work. I went through the whole interview process, and they ended up offering me the position. My coaches and advisors at school were so amazing in helping me juggle both school and swimming with the Patriots. They helped me really tailor my senior spring semester so that I could do this internship and get a great experience while also finishing up at Trinity."

Stephanie Burnham: "My family has always been so supportive. I've always sent them some type of merchandise from any team I've worked at. But with the Patriots, my mom tells me often that she will be wearing her Patriots hat in Sydney and will get stopped, or she'll see someone else with one on and start a conversation. She'll ask if they're a fans and tell them her daughter works for the team. People react like, 'Are you serious, no way!'"

When telling her own story, Burnham makes sure to convey that she wouldn't be where she is without the support from her mother, Virginia, and three sisters, Samantha, Annabelle, and Juliet. At every point in her journey, they shared how proud of her they were, and it inspired her to keep going.

Burnham's father also served an important role in her journey as a confidant for career advice. He lived and worked in Switzerland for much of her life after her parents' divorce, but helped her fund one of those first flights to the U.S. to pursue her dream.

He passed away from cancer in August of 2016, just two months before she left for the trip.

Stephanie Burnham: "It's sad. He never got to see that I made it. So many people doubted my dream and I don't think he would have ever imagined I would have gotten here. Unfortunately, he didn't get to see it all work out, but he at least had a small part in the start of my journey."

The reality is, no one's story comes without sacrifice.

For everything it takes to support the development and performance of a professional athlete, not enough is said about how much time and effort the individuals in those support roles put in. The hours are long, and the journey is hard and competitive, but there's nothing like finally making it.

Sam Couture: "In terms of the work-life balance, I think something that's helped me is to take a step back and appreciate all the things I'm afforded despite the unconventional schedule. It isn't always easy, but how cool is it to be able to see the whole country or take international trips? Not that I'm not counting that as work, but it's a unique element of the job that I don't take for granted."

Kassie Epstein: "I remember the first day driving here, and when you come off Route 1 and Gillette Stadium kind of appears. I remember sitting in my car and thinking, 'I can't believe that this is my office,' right? I am driving up to this massive building, and in a small way, I get to be a part of this unbelievable thing. There's just so many pinch-me moments. I always tell people it's such a mix of absolutely glamorous moments that people get to see, and think 'Oh my God, you have the best job.' But there's also a lot of that work that people don't see that's the least glamorous stuff you could ever imagine. But I've been to Super Bowls, and I've been in so many rooms with people I never could have imagined. It's just so funny how things work out."

Emily Capprini: "I was just so excited – especially when I first got the internship. It was just so surreal because I had always wanted to work in sports. I had those pinch-me moments realizing I was actually here, doing exactly what I love in the industry I always wanted to work in. It's crazy."

Stephanie Burnham: "To know that I'm in the NFL right now is insane. I'm a woman from Australia and I'm working for the New England Patriots. Never would I have thought I'd make it here. It was a lot of work, but I always thought of it as an investment in my career. And now, whoever I speak to, I want to give back to other women looking to get into the league."

On game days, Burnham always makes it a point to wear her hair down. She wants little girls watching the game to see that representation on an NFL sideline.

In their own ways, each of these women does what they can to help those who will come after. Some benefited from seeing those role models at an early age, and others paved their own path.

Emily Capprini: "That's one thing I'm so grateful for, because my generation did have those trailblazers who helped lead the way. It's empowering to be a woman in sports, and I hope I can be an example for those to come after me."