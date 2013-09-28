Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Saturday, September 28, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-0)
|OUT
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin (LP)
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm (LP)
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Wrist (DNP)
|DOUBTFUL
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|QUESTIONABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Kyle Arrington
|CB
|Groin (LP)
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee (LP)
|Marquice Cole
|CB
|Hamstring (LP)
|Nate Ebner
|DB
|Ankle (LP)
|Will Svitek
|OL
|Knee (LP)
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OL
|Foot (LP)
|Leon Washington
|RB
|Thigh (LP)
|PROBABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Jerod Mayo
|LB
|Ankle (FP)
|Zach Sudfeld
|TE
|Hamstring (FP)
|Vince Wilfork
|DL
|Foot (FP)
|Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
|OUT
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Steven Jackson
|RB
|Hamstring (DNP)
|DOUBTFUL
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|QUESTIONABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Sam Baker
|T
|Foot/Knee (LP)
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Knee (LP)
|Asante Samuel
|CB
|Thigh (LP)
|Roddy White
|WR
|Ankle (LP)
|PROBABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Peter Konz
|C
|Knee (FP)
|Robert McClain
|CB
|Knee (FP)
|Garrett Reynolds
|G
|Knee (FP)
|Josh Vaughn
|RB
|Ankle (FP)
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report
|(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty
Thursday, September 26, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Wrist
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OL
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin
|Kyle Arrington
|CB
|Groin
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee
|Marquice Cole
|CB
|Hamstring
|Nate Ebner
|DB
|Ankle
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm
|Jerod Mayo
|LB
|Ankle
|Will Svitek
|OL
|Knee
|Leon Washington
|RB
|Thigh
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Zach Sudfeld
|TE
|Hamstring
|Vince Wilfork
|DL
|Foot
|Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Steven Jackson
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Sam Baker
|T
|Foot/Knee
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Knee
|Peter Konz
|C
|Knee
|Garrett Reynolds
|G
|Knee
|Roddy White
|WR
|Ankle
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Robert McClain
|CB
|Knee
|Josh Vaughn
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report
|(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty
Wednesday, September 25, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Wrist
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OL
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin
|Kyle Arrington
|CB
|Groin
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee
|Marquice Cole
|CB
|Hamstring
|Nate Ebner
|DB
|Ankle
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm
|Jerod Mayo
|LB
|Ankle
|Will Svitek
|OL
|Knee
|Leon Washington
|RB
|Thigh
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Zach Sudfeld
|TE
|Hamstring
|Vince Wilfork
|DL
|Foot
|Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Sam Baker
|T
|Foot/Knee
|Steven Jackson
|RB
|Hamstring
|Roddy White
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Knee
|Peter Konz
|C
|Knee
|Garrett Reynolds
|G
|Knee
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Robert McClain
|CB
|Knee
|Josh Vaughn
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report
|(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty