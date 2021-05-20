Patriots fan recalls 'inner circle' Draft experience

The anticipation built over the weeks as I traded emails with various members of the Patriots event team and even had a video call to show them my vaccination card (everyone in the Inner Circle of the draft needed to be fully vaccinated). Two days before the draft, I bombed up I-71 to Cleveland. I was, ahem, 'On to Cleveland,' as Bill might say.

Immediately as you enter your assigned hotel, you see packs of fans from other NFL teams there. The person in front of you in the check-in line wears a Chargers jacket. Two Chicago fans, one in a fuzzy bear hat, are chatting in the corner. You exchange pleasantries in the elevator with someone decked out in Cardinals gear and trade jabs with a mom and daughter in Bills jackets in the line to be seated for the restaurant. (I told them there was a separate entrance to the restaurant for Bills fans and they'd have to go around to the back. The mom laughed. The twenty-something daughter, who had only known Patriots domination of the AFC East for the majority of her life, did not.)

The first day of the draft, we spent the mornings seeing the sites of Cleveland, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (of course) but also their outstanding art museum and other sites. We were apprehensive though and watched the clock tick down until we were able to go check in.