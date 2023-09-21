Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for New England vs. the Jets in the Meadowlands

The next step here would be to marry the run action to boot-action, where Mac can hit an in-breaking route, hopefully with room to run after the catch. Doing that creates conflict in the defense to help the receivers get open, and moving the pocket helps to protect the quarterback. New England also always has success mimicking their gap schemes with pulling guards.

The bottom line for the Patriots offense is that we haven't seen their preferred play-calling script because they've been chasing the game on the scoreboard. As a result, they've been very one-dimensional and over-reliant on outside receivers to win single coverage matchups to generate explosives on vertical routes, stressing a shorthanded offensive line in the process. Furthermore, bigger backs like Stevenson and backup Ezekiel Elliott are better suited to getting downhill at the line of scrimmage rather than starting their runs at a standstill from the shotgun.

There will always be a place in a Bill O'Brien offense for spread schemes with bunches, stacks, option routes, and RPO elements. But those need to evolve past the intro level to incorporate more downfield routes off RPO actions and seam shots that will lead to bigger gains.

The Patriots offense has improved in certain areas in the early stages under O'Brien. They're tied for fourth in red zone efficiency, are converting third downs at a higher clip of 40% (34.4% in 2022), and Jones has more tools to beat pressure, an area the Pats QB has improved this season.

Still, a successful formula for this group isn't leading the NFL in pass attempts while ranking 27th in RB rushing average when your best skill player is your top running back. The need to sustain long drives due to a lack of explosive plays has led to too many stalled possessions and turnovers. The Patriots have had 16 drives end on the opponent's side of the 50-yard line, tied for the most in the NFL. However, only six of those possessions ended in points (TD or FG), the second-lowest scoring rate on those such drives through two weeks (37.5%). The more times an offense snaps the ball, the more likely it is to make mistakes.

Turning the page to the Jets, let's take a look at what the Patriots can expect in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon:

Keys to Success vs. a Stingy Jets Defense

Although getting their house in order, especially along the O-Line, is a huge aspect of this week's divisional contest, the Patriots will face a dominant Jets defense.

Last season, the Jets were the sixth-ranked defense in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), holding the Patriots to 32 total points in two New England wins in the 2022 season. With a stout defensive front led by stud DT Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers, the Jets have talent at all three levels of their zone-based defensive system under head coach Robert Saleh. A deep defensive front, aided by an excellent linebacker duo in C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, allows the Jets to be among the league leaders in split-safety coverage structures.

Over the last two seasons, the Jets have faced the fourth-most pass attempts in a split-safety shell and are in zone coverage on 74.5 percent of the opponents passing plays. In Saleh's system, New York primarily plays quarters (cover-four), cover-three, and cover-one man schemes, leaning on a talented cornerback duo of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

The Jets system is designed to limit explosive plays, cause a pause in the quarterback's decision-making process with disguises to let their pass-rush eat, and rally to the football to limit yards after the catch. In a pair of 2022 matchups, quarterback Mac Jones had his two lowest average air-yard outputs of the season and only attempted four deep passes over 20 yards, with only one deep completion.

For a Patriots offense that has struggled to generate big plays through the air in the first two weeks, this is a challenging matchup to find a rhythm with producing explosives offensively.