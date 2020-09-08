Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots Hall of Fame to re-open this Friday

Sep 08, 2020 at 04:21 PM
The Patriots Hall of Fame

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies will re-open to the public on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The Hall will be open to the public on weekends, Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Hall will follow all state-initiated safety protocols in an effort to keep guests and staff safe and comfortable.

To welcome back Patriots fans as a part of the re-opening, The Hall will be giving away a Troy Brown Hall of Fame bobblehead with every $10 adult admission.

"We are excited to kick off another season of Patriots football and are looking forward to re-opening the Patriots Hall of Fame this weekend," Hall executive director Bryan Morry said. "We are taking measures to adhere to CDC best practices in regards to physical distancing and sanitization of our displays and touch points. In addition, all staff and guests will be required to wear face coverings while visiting The Hall."

Each guest will be given a stylus to use on the many touch surfaces to eliminate touch points when viewing the interactive displays. Some touch screens, however, will be turned off so that a safe distance can be maintained between guests.

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies is always cleaned regularly, but will take further measures to clean surfaces such as elevator buttons, hand rails and other frequently touched parts of our venue.

We also strongly encourage purchasing tickets online in advance of your visit (www.patriotshalloffame.com)). Buying online in advance should help limit any lines, avoid transactions requiring cash or credit cards and speed entry into the venue. We will also limit capacity to the venue. Please visit our website, www.patriotshalloffame.com or call us at 508-698-4800 for more information.

About the Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies

The Patriots Hall of Fame was officially formed in 1991 after John Hannah became the first Patriots player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With the construction of the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies, which opened in 2008, the Patriots created a new way of honoring their greatest players and preserving their legacies for generations to come. Enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame is the franchise's highest honor befitting of the franchise's greatest players and features 30-foot tall video pylons that display each hall of famer. Beginning in 2007, fans became part of the hall of fame tradition as active participants in the selection process.

Related Content

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories
news

The Hall solicited fans along with members of the media and team alumni to submit their favorite Patriots memories and what made those recollections special.
Richard Seymour Voted by Fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame
news

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Richard Seymour has been voted by the fans as the 30th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Road Warriors: The 1985 Patriots
news

We take a look back at New England's first Super Bowl appearance.
Time for Seymour to complete the climb
news

Richard Seymour's talent and versatility were major factors in the New England Patriots winning their first three Super Bowl championships. A gold jacket would cement that legacy.
The Hall's Top 60 Patriots Moments
news

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon has compiled a list of the team's Top 60 moments.
Tom Brady postseason by the numbers
news

Tom Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in playoff wins, touchdown passes, passing yards and completion percentage. Since entering the league in 2000, Brady has played the equivalent of 2 1/2 seasons of postseason football with 40 games under his belt. 
Recapping a dominant decade
news

Malcolm Butler's interception. 28-3. MVPs and coach of the year awards. A season of unlikely comebacks. Record-setting performances. Here's a look back on a decade that was successful beyond any of our hopes.
A record in no rush to be broken
news

On Sunday, December 29, 2019, the Baltimore Ravens broke the NFL's single season rushing record previously held by the 1978 New England Patriots.
Patriots official born-on date: Nov. 22, 1959
news

As we planned to celebrate the Patriots 60th birthday this month, we found some discrepancies regarding which date should be used for the team's official founding.
Patriots Hall of Fame announces new Dynasty exhibit
news

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon announced the launch of its newest exhibit titled, Yes, It's Still a Dynasty.
Ty Law's Pro Football Hall of Fame Bust on Display at Patriots Hall of Fame Through Sept. 22
news

Former Patriots CB Ty Law was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month, and his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust is currently on display at the Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon.

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Patriots Hall of Fame to re-open this Friday

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Patriots News Blitz 9/7: Harry looking for clean start

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots News Blitz 9/4: Final 53-man roster projections

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Release Three Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Advertising