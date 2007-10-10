Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots hope to be men among 'Boys

Oct 10, 2007 at 08:30 AM
brady_dsc0810.jpg

It has only happened four other times.

This Sunday's Patriots-Cowboys game will mark the fifth occasion in NFL history that two teams with 5-0 records or better will square off.

Football fans may be excited about that fact, but Tom Brady isn't.

"Not really," the Pats QB told reporters at his locker Wednesday. "It's another regular season game for us, and there have been a lot of big games around here."

Brady isn't as concerned about the Cowboys' record as he is their aggressive defense.

"They're very active. They've got a great front seven. They have playmakers in the secondary; I think they lead the league in turnovers. They do a lot of things really well. They strip the ball. They intercept balls. They rush the passer. They stop the run.

"It's a great defense that attacks the quarterback, attacks the football and they're very good at what they do."

His head coach agrees.

"We've spent the last couple of days here working on Dallas. They're a very, very impressive football team," Bill Belichick began his mid-week press conference.

"Offensively, that offensive line is as big and powerful and explosive as I've seen in a long time. The tight ends are great. [Jason] Whitten is a great player, probably the best all around tight end that I've seen in a quite a while.

"[Tony] Romo is a very athletic quarterback. The play that he made against St. Louis where they snapped the ball over his head and he's running around 35 yards behind the line of scrimmage and still scrambles and picks up a first down kind of epitomizes his playmaking ability.

"Both backs are outstanding. [Marion] Barber is having a terrific year. He's really a hard guy to tackle. Both of them are good in the passing game. Of course they have a lot of big play receivers. You can't underestimate guys like [Patrick] Crayton and [Sam] Hurd just because they have T.O. [Terrell Owens] and Whitten. [Anthony] Fasano. They all get involved. They're good in the kicking game. We saw that Monday night."

We also saw Romo throw several interceptions in a near-loss to the Bills in Buffalo. Brady, who's had similar misfortune on rare occasions on the road, knows how much of an impact the home team's fans can have on opposing QBs.

"We're playing on the road so that's always a factor with the crowd noise."

This will be Brady's first – and likely last – appearance at Texas Stadium (the Cowboys are building a new home in nearby Arlington). The last time he played the Cowboys was four years ago here in Foxboro, a 12-0 Patriots victory on the strength of four field goals.

"I don't remember that so well," Brady said. "That was the Tuna Bowl with [Coach Bill] Parcells. That's all I remember. I don't think we're building this [Sunday's game] to anything more than it really is, which is another game on our schedule. It's another game that we're hoping to play our best and make improvements.

"It should be a good game," Brady conceded.

If nothing else, it will be historic.

Wednesday Practice Notebook

Only two Patriots were not present when New England took to the practice field Wednesday afternoon: T Wesley Britt and DB Mel Mitchell.

TE Marcellus Rivers was back in a Patriots uniform Wednesday. Rivers, who was re-signed last week, only to be cut prior to the Browns game to make room for S Rodney Harrison. To make room for Rivers, veteran LB Chad Brown was released.

Two players – WR C.J. Jones and G Dan Connolly – were given black jerseys for their outstanding performance in recent practices. For Jones, this is the second week in a row he's won the honor.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

David Andrews celebrates National Pancake Day making breakfast at Abby's House

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.

One-on-One with Mac Jones

We caught up with Mac Jones in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week, where he reflected on playing in the Pro Bowl and attending the NFL Honors ceremony and discussed his plans for making the most of the offseason.

Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo's Journey and Leadership

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising