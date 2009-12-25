Patriots-Jaguars Injury Report - 12/25/2009

Friday, December 25, 2009
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Kaczur, Nick
|T
|Shoulder (Limited Participation)
|Neal, Stephen
|G
|Ankle (Limited Participation)
|Taylor, Fred
|RB
|Ankle (Limited Participation)
|Warren, Ty
|DE
|Ankle (Limited Participation)
|Wilfork, Vince
|DL
|Foot (Limited Participation)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Aiken, Sam
|WR
|Shoulder (Full Participation)
|Banta-Cain, Tully
|LB
|Shoulder (Full Participation)
|Brady, Tom
|QB
|Right Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib (Full Participation)
|Edelman, Julian
|WR
|Forearm (Full Participation)
|Green, Jarvis
|DE
|Knee (Limited Participation)
|Springs, Shawn
|CB
|Knee (Full Participation)
|Watson, Benjamin
|TE
|Knee (Full Participation)
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (7-7)
|Out
|No Players Listed *
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed *
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Mathis, Rashean
|CB
|Groin (Limited Participation)
|Daniels, Tank
|LB
|Groin (Limited Participation)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Henderson, John
|DT
|Shoulder (Full Participation)
Thursday, December 24, 2009
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Aiken, Sam
|WR
|Shoulder
|Banta-Cain, Tully
|LB
|Shoulder
|Green, Jarvis
|DE
|Knee
|Kaczur, Nick
|T
|Shoulder
|Neal, Stephen
|G
|Ankle
|Warren, Ty
|DE
|Ankle
|Wilfork, Vince
|DL
|Foot
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brady, Tom
|QB
|Right Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib
|Bodden, Leigh
|CB
|Thigh
|Edelman, Julian
|WR
|Forearm
|Pryor, Myron
|DL
|Chest
|Springs, Shawn
|CB
|Knee
|Taylor, Fred
|RB
|Ankle
|Watson, Benjamin
|TE
|Knee
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (7-7)
|Out
|*No Players Listed *
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Holt, Torry
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Mathis, Rashean
|CB
|Groin
|Daniels, Tank
|LB
|Groin
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Henderson, John
|DT
|Shoulder
Wednesday, December 23, 2009
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Banta-Cain, Tully
|LB
|Not Injury Related
|Brady, Tom
|QB
|Right Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib
|Moss, Randy
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Aiken, Sam
|WR
|Shoulder
|Green, Jarvis
|DE
|Knee
|Kaczur, Nick
|T
|Shoulder
|Neal, Stephen
|G
|Ankle
|Warren, Ty
|DE
|Ankle
|Wilfork, Vince
|DL
|Foot
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Bodden, Leigh
|CB
|Thigh
|Edelman, Julian
|WR
|Forearm
|Pryor, Myron
|DL
|Chest
|Springs, Shawn
|CB
|Knee
|Taylor, Fred
|RB
|Ankle
|Watson, Benjamin
|TE
|Knee
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (7-7)
|Out
|No Players Listed *
|Did Not Participate in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Matthis, Rashean
|CB
|Groin
|Limited Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Henderson, John
|DT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation in Practice
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed *
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
**BOLD** indicated a change from previous day's report</td>
<td valign="top">(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty</td>
</tr>
</tbody>