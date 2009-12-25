Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots-Jaguars Injury Report - 12/25/2009

The New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 25, 2009 at 08:00 AM

Friday, December 25, 2009

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Doubtful
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Questionable
PlayerPositionInjury
Kaczur, NickTShoulder (Limited Participation)
Neal, StephenGAnkle (Limited Participation)
Taylor, FredRBAnkle (Limited Participation)
Warren, TyDEAnkle (Limited Participation)
Wilfork, VinceDLFoot (Limited Participation)
Probable
PlayerPositionInjury
Aiken, SamWRShoulder (Full Participation)
Banta-Cain, TullyLBShoulder (Full Participation)
Brady, TomQBRight Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib (Full Participation)
Edelman, JulianWRForearm (Full Participation)
Green, JarvisDEKnee (Limited Participation)
Springs, ShawnCBKnee (Full Participation)
Watson, BenjaminTEKnee (Full Participation)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (7-7)
Out
No Players Listed *
Doubtful
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed *
Questionable
PlayerPositionInjury
Mathis, RasheanCBGroin (Limited Participation)
Daniels, TankLBGroin (Limited Participation)
Probable
PlayerPositionInjury
Henderson, JohnDTShoulder (Full Participation)

Thursday, December 24, 2009

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Did Not Participate in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Limited Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Aiken, SamWRShoulder
Banta-Cain, TullyLBShoulder
Green, JarvisDEKnee
Kaczur, NickTShoulder
Neal, StephenGAnkle
Warren, TyDEAnkle
Wilfork, VinceDLFoot
Full Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Brady, TomQBRight Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib
Bodden, LeighCBThigh
Edelman, JulianWRForearm
Pryor, MyronDLChest
Springs, ShawnCBKnee
Taylor, FredRBAnkle
Watson, BenjaminTEKnee

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (7-7)
Out
*No Players Listed *
Did Not Participate in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Holt, TorryWRNot Injury Related
Limited Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Mathis, RasheanCBGroin
Daniels, TankLBGroin
Full Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Henderson, JohnDTShoulder

Wednesday, December 23, 2009

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Did Not Participate in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Banta-Cain, TullyLBNot Injury Related
Brady, TomQBRight Shoulder/ Right Finger / Rib
Moss, RandyWRNot Injury Related
Limited Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Aiken, SamWRShoulder
Green, JarvisDEKnee
Kaczur, NickTShoulder
Neal, StephenGAnkle
Warren, TyDEAnkle
Wilfork, VinceDLFoot
Full Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Bodden, LeighCBThigh
Edelman, JulianWRForearm
Pryor, MyronDLChest
Springs, ShawnCBKnee
Taylor, FredRBAnkle
Watson, BenjaminTEKnee

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (7-7)
Out
No Players Listed *
Did Not Participate in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Matthis, RasheanCBGroin
Limited Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
Henderson, JohnDTShoulder
Full Participation in Practice
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed *

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

         Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions  

         Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)  

         **BOLD** indicated a change from previous day's report</td>
         <td valign="top">(O) Out = definitely will not play  

         (D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play  

         (Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play  

         (P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty</td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

