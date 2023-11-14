Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

Can you explain the rationale of those saying that Bill Belichick should be fired before the season ends? I am disgusted with him as the general manager but he is a great coach (HOF for sure). Surely, he is worth as much as Sean Payton to the right team, Commanders, Giants, Bears, Panthers, Chargers even the Cardinals. Why would the Krafts, whose business acumen is highly regarded, throw away a valuable commodity?

David Brown

I agree there is nothing to be gained by firing a coach in the middle of the season. Unless under extreme circumstances where the players are openly revolting against the coach, there aren't many reasons for teams to do that. As for Belichick, I don't think we've reached that point and I agree there's no reason to let him go now. As for what he would potentially be worth down the road, who knows? You mention Payton but ignore the difference in age between he and Belichick. Under best circumstances maybe Belichick has a few more years left. He will be 72 at the start of the 2024 season and it's hard to imagine him going much beyond 75. So, while the Saints got first- and second-round picks for Payton and a third-rounder, at age 59 that's a huge difference. The Broncos made that move believing if Payton worked out he'd be their coach for the foreseeable future. So far it hasn't been a great move for Denver but there have been signs of life lately. I'm not sure what Belichick would command on the open market, assuming he's even available in the offseason.

Can Bill O'Brien please hold a card up in front of his face when calling plays on the sidelines? It seems every time the camera is on him I can see him talking, calling out offensive plays.

Duane Freeman

I'll do my best to pass along your concerns, but I think the Patriots offense has many more pressing problems to worry about. And no one needed any cards to see how he felt on the bench when he was talking to Mac Jones in Germany.

My question is why haven't the Patriots benched Mac Jones for either Bailey Zappe or Will Grier? Mac Jones is inconsistent, which has contributed to the eight losses. Why not give another QB the chance to right the ship?

Jacqueline Rex

This is a perfectly acceptable request and one that I honestly share at this point. And based on the end of the Colts game it certainly seems like Belichick has reached that point as well. Whether or not you believe Zappe or Grier is the answer moving forward, it's hard to imagine any reason not to give them a shot. When Zappe started his two games last season the offense appeared to run more smoothly than it did in most of Jones' starts. Zappe then suffered through a tough training camp and preseason, eventually getting cut before being re-signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. So, it's clear the coaches didn't feel he was pushing for playing time during the summer. I don't think Zappe was pushing for playing time last year, either, but when injuries to Jones and Brian Hoyer forced him into action he played reasonably well. Why not take a chance and see how Zappe plays this time around? As for Grier, maybe the coaches are trying to give him more time to acclimate himself to the system before throwing him into the fire. But at some point Jones has to start avoiding the mistakes that are plaguing the offense, and maybe Belichick's choice to pull him with the game on the line is an indication of more permanent changes.

I read your mailbag comments about Mac Jones and agree with you. Jones is not comfortable in the pocket, it's obvious he expects blocking to break down and is looking to just get rid of the ball. As you said many of his throws are off his back foot or he is falling backward; and he just doesn't have the arm strength to do that. A young QB needs a good offensive line that can run and pass block. Next he needs a strong running game. Third he needs some weapons, not necessarily a Jamar Chase or Tyreek Hill, Cee Dee Lamb, but guys who can get open and catch the ball – Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola or how about Jakobi Meyers. He could also use a pass catching RB like James White, Dion Lewis or Kevin Faulk. Personally, I blame most of what's wrong with Mac on Belichick. I'm wondering if Jones has been completely destroyed over the last two years.

Badax Michaud