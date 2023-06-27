Patriots Mailbag: Rounding out the roster before Training Camp

Do JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne compete for the same role in the offense? I was hoping we would use Bourne more this year, he was 2nd in yards per target last year on the NFL, but I'm concerned JSS would cut into Bourne's opportunities. - Austin Evans

Good question and one that had me looking up where all the Patriots receivers played their snaps last year. The results paint an interesting picture and I'm throwing D-Hop in here just for fun too.

Juju Smith-Schuster (KC) – Wide 532, Slot 358

Kendrick Bourne (NE) – Wide 308, Slot 133

DeVante Parker (NE) – Wide 483, Slot 61

Tyquan Thornton (NE) – Wide 392, Slot 133

DeAndre Hopkins (AZ) – Wide 421, Slot 131

First, let's start with the obvious, Parker is a pure outside receiver here in New England. Yes, they like to move their receivers around, but Parker's role is one that doesn't really change. His contested catch ability down the field is a key element of the Patriots offense and one that was again on display in minicamp. While most are expecting Juju to play mostly in the slot, his numbers show he has some versatility to move around, but it's probably a safe bet that in the gotta-have-it moments, Juju will be inside. Thornton and Bourne's usage is similar, as both were mostly outside but had plenty of snaps inside as well. So based on just Juju's arrival I don't think Bourne's really in trouble in seeing less usage. He and Thornton can both co-exist in a nice complementary way as moveable pieces in the offense depending on the situation. Hopkins however might complicate things, because even though he was mostly outside in Arizona, I think his projection in New England offense would probably be more in line with Juju, likely skewing higher inside than he did with the Cardinals. That said, even with Hopkins I could see opportunities for all five receivers. It might look like they're a little heavy with all those bodies but let's remember just Thornton and Juju are under contract for next season. I think they need everyone they have with the hopes that competition will bring out the best in everyone and help reestablish the Patriots offense.

I struggle to understand why replacing the type of receiver Julian Edelman was, is such a problem. Surely there are receivers that are quicker and as intelligent as it pertains to route running and the nuances of dissecting the weak spots on the defense. So, my question is, could it be possible that with some time and the right guy, NE could produce that slot machine receiver who can open the filed up as JE once did? He effectively changing the dynamics of the offense. And if so, is that guy on the roster? - Hugh Sager

Let's tie this one into the last question by looking at Edelman's positional snaps from 2019. He played 613 snaps in the slot and 426 out wide. Jakobi Meyers was probably the closest to that usage in recent seasons, playing about two-thirds of his snaps in the slot but still a respectable chunk outside. So again, I think some of this is our perception of a slot player might be a little clouded because the Patriots love to move guys around. But let's get to the bigger point and one that I wholeheartedly agree with and that is the lack of quickness at the receiver position in recent years. I hope that Juju can bring some of that element, though I still think he's more vertical than horizontal and that's kind of what we're talking about. The size and downfield ability of this group seems a lot different than what it was during the Brady years, certainly when Deion Branch, Wes Welker and Edelman were the primary targets. I don't think that's by accident as the team looks to be more explosive down the field but I very much agree that some underneath quickness would be really useful to Mac Jones, especially in third-and-medium situations where Edelman and the others were usually money in the bank for a conversion.

Although we don't know everything about the Jack Jones situation, I don't think the Pats should cut him. He is on a rookie contract and has real talent. If we cut him we are doing him a favor because he would be able to sign with the highest bidder. If he is suspended by the league, would he still count against the cap? - Bob Lafleur