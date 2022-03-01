Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

The Patriots need a young Stanley Morgan at wide receiver, a linebacker with 4.5 speed who can really hit, and a 4.4 corner who can mirror the receiver. A shifty, quick slot receiver would help, as would a developmental tackle. With fewer draft picks than usual, is it even possible to acquire all these players in one draft and free-agent season? Also, is it easier to draft the speedy athletic playmakers necessary to stop Josh Allen, or to strengthen an offense that could score often enough to keep him off the field? Ron Miller

I agree with your list of needs, and while it's not impossible to get all of those kinds of players in one offseason, it might be unreasonable to expect the Patriots to acquire all of them, especially this year, with limited funds to spend compared to last offseason. With respect to your second question, I believe the offense is closer to being competitive than the defense, so, that could be where the focus is during this upcoming teambuilding period. Erik Scalavino

Do you think that, with so many needs (LB, DB, T, WR) and a draft class that is perceived to have more solid players but not as many studs, the Patriots are more likely to trade back into the early second round and acquire more solid, young talent than to use pick 21 on one solid player that may not be more than a good starter? Rob Nee

It's definitely a possibility, as much as I don't like the idea. My philosophy is always to stay put or trade up in the first round, where there is a larger pool of truly talented players from which to choose. The further down you go, the less likely you are to find an impactful player. But your point is a valid one, and the Patriots have plenty of history with trading down and out of the first round under Bill Belichick. Erik Scalavino

I see players like Dalvin Cook or Tyreek Hill electrifying their teams (obviously these are outrageous examples). What are the chances the Patriots will attempt to pick up a "hot" player this offseason? Just like with Randy [Moss in 2007]? Peter Martin

From your lips to Bill's ears! I don't know any team that wouldn't want uber-talented playmakers on offense, but again, given New England's relatively limited resources this offseason (i.e., smaller available salary cap funds, fewer draft choices), I wouldn't get my hopes up, if I were you. Erik Scalavino

Do you see Bill Belichick taking a defensive lineman in the first round, and which ones would be good to watch in the combine? Blair Boone

It seems to me that excellent wide receivers generally can beat first-rate defensive backs, especially when the D-line doesn't get much penetration or allows the QB to escape the pocket. Wouldn't the Patriots benefit from an upgrade on the D-line, which would take pressure off the D-backs? David Hirshberg

I could absolutely see the Patriots taking a D-lineman in Round 1, as that's among the several areas of need on this team. A word of advice, though, Blair. The Combine is overrated, at least from a fan's perspective. It's a valuable resource for teams to meet individually with incoming players and gauge what kind of people they are, what skills they have that might fit their particular systems, et cetera.

Yet, based on these workouts, players' stocks can nevertheless unfairly rise or fall in the media's eyes. Just because a guy can perform well in a drill, wearing shorts and a t-shirt, doesn't necessarily mean he can succeed in the NFL. And just because a player meets with a team, doesn't necessarily mean that team is interested in drafting him. They could just be trying to gather information about him and perhaps even confirming any suspicions they have about him.

Also, keep in mind, most players at the Combine meet with most of the teams at some point during Combine week. So, when reporters fall all over themselves to mention that a certain player met with the Patriots, this really isn't anything noteworthy.