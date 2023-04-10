Patriots Mailbag: Ranking Under-the-Radar Needs in Round One and Other Draft Questions

The countdown to the 2023 NFL Draft is on with less than three weeks remaining until the big event.

Although those holes in the roster are obvious, head coach Bill Belichick's unpredictable nature in the draft begs the question of where Belichick could zig in the first round when everyone expects him to zag. In other words, what are the under-the-radar positions the Pats could target on day one? Here are the three most-likely possibilities:

Edge rusher - the Pats could aid the secondary with another talented pass rusher rather than targeting a top corner. With Josh Uche in a contract year and Matthew Judon entering his age-31 season, it's also a long-term need. This year's class is stacked with options that include Iowa power-rusher Lukas Van Ness and Georgia's uber-athletic Nolan Smith as fits at 14. There's also a tiny chance that the league is lower on Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson than draft media, who feels like a Belichick dream pick with traits to play 3-4 defensive end and outside linebacker.

Tight end - another incredibly deep and talented position in the 2023 draft; the Pats need another body at some point here. Hunter Henry is entering the final year of his deal, and Mike Gesicki is on a one-year contract, while Belichick often refers to Gesicki as a receiver. Plus, the offense could function through an elite pass-catching tight end like it did the first time Bill O'Brien was at the helm. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer is the consensus TE1 due to his well-rounded, polished skill set. But Georgia's Darnell Washington is a monster with freakish athletic traits, and Utah's Dalton Kincaid has the receiving skills that resemble the top producers in the NFL. Although he's likely a day-two option, the Pats also hosted South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft on a '30' visit.

Running back - I'm on the record voting firmly against this. However, there might be something with the Patriots and Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Although there isn't much data to support a running back, even one as good as Robinson, being the main cog in an offensive turnaround, the reality is that he could be New England's highest-graded player when they're on the clock. Robinson is essentially a faster Rhamondre Stevenson with excellent power, contact balance, rare lateral agility for his size, and he's a legit vertical threat out of the backfield. Robinson is the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley. Between him and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, it shouldn't surprise anyone if the Pats take a running back in the top 50.

For a rebuilding team, there's an argument for taking the best player available in the first round rather than forcing a pick at a position of need. Still, their last few drafts suggest the Pats prioritize need, selecting a quarterback and guard with obvious holes at both spots the last two years.

Ideally, New England finds the sweet spot where need and best player available meet. But elite talent is the priority, and Belichick is the ultimate wildcard.

Let's empty the Patriots Unfiltered mailbag with the draft right around the corner:

Q: What are your thoughts on Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy saying the league is lower on the wide receiver class than the media? - @Scottish__Rain

I'm glad that someone asked this question. Although I'm crushing on Zay Flowers for the Patriots, I have routinely compared this wide receiver class to the 2019 draft. In 2019, the first receiver off the board was Hollywood Brown (25th overall), and only two receivers were drafted on day one. However, if we re-draft that 2019 class, does anyone think that A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, and D.K. Metcalf would fall to the second round? Terry McLaurin to the third? I understand why league evaluators are struggling with this wide receiver class since there aren't any can't-miss prospects, and the best players have slot receiver skill sets. Typically, smaller receivers who project to play inside don't go as high as the prototypical "X" receivers.

My theory is that we'll wonder why it took so long for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers, and Jordan Addison to be drafted in a few years. It's fair to say that this wide receiver class isn't as stacked as the past few drafts, but I'm willing to bet that a handful of these 2023 wideouts will be excellent pros. Plus, the position value is skyrocketing, making even a high-end WR2 on a rookie contract very team-friendly. Although it might not be worth it in the top 20, it's still a sound investment in the first round.

Q: How does Odell Beckham's contract affect the possibility of trading for a wide receiver versus drafting a wide receiver in the first round? - Kyle Davy