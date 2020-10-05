Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Transactions-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski were activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, WR Isaiah Zuber has been added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots have also placed DB Cody Davis and RB Sony Michel on injured reserve.

Harris was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7, while Olszewksi was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 12, prior to the season-opener vs. Miami.

Zuber began the season on the practice squad, was elevated to the 53-man roster on Sept. 26 and played as a reserve in the Week 3 win vs. Las Vegas. He had one rushing attempt for 13 yards and reverted to the practice squad on Sept. 28.

