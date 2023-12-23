Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Dec 21 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 24 - 05:55 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three Players, List Nine as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

Patriots All Access: Broncos Preview, Adam Vinatieri's Best Kicks

Patriots at Broncos: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Josh Uche Opens Up About Fourth Season With the Patriots 

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

Patriots at Broncos: 10 Important Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating the Future for Key Patriots as Regular Season Winds Down

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

3 Young Patriots Who Seized Opportunity vs. Chiefs

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced today that OL James Ferentz has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and OL Conor McDermott has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, CB Breon Borders and TE Matt Sokol have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Dec 23, 2023 at 06:18 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that OL James Ferentz has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and OL Conor McDermott has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, CB Breon Borders and TE Matt Sokol have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

bio-headshot-cropped-2023-_0025_Ferentz_James

James Ferentz

#65 OL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 290 lbs
  • College: Iowa

Ferentz (jersey #65), 34, has accrued eight seasons of NFL experience with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-22). The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder has played in 60 regular season games with nine starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz originally signed with New England on May 18, 2017. Last season, Ferentz played in 12 games with three starts at center. Ferentz was released by New England at the end of training camp in 2023 and signed to the practice squad.

Related Links

Borders_Breon

Breon Borders

#35 DB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 189 lbs
  • College: Duke

Borders (jersey #35), 28, has been a part of 12 different teams since entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders out of Duke in 2017. In addition to the Raiders, Borders has spent time on the active roster and practice squads for the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears. He also spent training camp this past summer with the Atlanta Falcons. The 6-foot, 189-pounder, has played in 32 games with six starts and has 41 total tackles, one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He was released by Atlanta on Aug. 29, 2023. Borders was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 21.

Matt-Sokol-Headshot

Matt Sokol

#87 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 258 lbs
  • College: Michigan State

Sokol (jersey #87), 28, was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Detroit on May 11, 2022. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers out of Michigan State in 2019. He has spent time in training camp and on the practice squad of the Chargers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2020, he was elevated by the Chargers to the 53-man roster for two games. Sokol spent the 2022 season on the New England practice squad and played in three games after being elevated to the active roster

Related Content

news

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced that they have claimed QB Nathan Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed RB Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed CB J.C. Jackson on the reserve/non-football illness list and signed DB William Hooper and RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed OL Cole Strange on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Elevate RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that RB Kevin Harris has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Claim LB Christian Elliss Off Waivers, Release RB Ty Montgomery II

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed LB Christian Elliss off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition, the Patriots released RB Ty Montgomery II.
news

Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that QB Malik Cunningham has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mathew Sexton from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier and WR Mathew Sexton to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Release QB Will Grier

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released QB Will Grier.
news

Patriots Claim RB JaMycal Hasty Off Waivers

The Patriots announced that they have claimed RB JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have released DB Jack Jones.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Two Players, Make Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. the Broncos 

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three Players, List Nine as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/22

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Denver Broncos Preview and Chiefs Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, and preview their week sixteen matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Patriots All Access: Broncos Preview, Adam Vinatieri's Best Kicks

A special holiday edition of All Access airs this Friday night.  We reminisce and watch with Adam Vinatieri, as we look back at some of his Hall of Fame worthy kicks, and, speaking of memories, we look back at a classic Patriots win in Denver from twenty years ago.  Plus, Bill Belichick highlights all three phases of a tough Broncos team on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Overrated or Underrated with Deatrich Wise | Christmas Edition

We play a game of overrated or underrated with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise.

Do Your Life: Adam Vinatieri

Get an inside look into former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri, as he returns to Gillette Stadium and relives some of his all-time greatest kicks in NFL history.

Player Poll: True or False?

We polled Patriots players for true or false answers to the following questions: Pickles are gross? Mustard is better than Ketchup?

Coach Bill Belichick on the Denver Broncos: "They have a very aggressive style of play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, December 22, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising