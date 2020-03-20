Patriots Make All Six Versions of '3 Games to Glory' Available on Patriots.com and YouTube

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots are announcing they will be making available every game from all six versions of "Three Games to Glory" on demand on Patriots.com starting today and their YouTube channel starting on Monday, to allow fans the opportunity to relive incredible moments in Patriots history. Watching the games that made the Patriots a dynasty is a great way to bring the family together during these tough times.
From the improbable run of the Patriots first Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams to one of the most amazing AFC Championship games ever played in the overtime win in Kansas City to advance to Super Bowl LIII, the vault is open.
Additionally, fans will also find the games on the Patriots channel on the NFL’s connected TV app, available on Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, PS4, Amazon FireTV and androidtv.