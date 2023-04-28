Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez proudly represents Colombia at 2023 NFL Draft

"I wore it because I'm Colombian," Gonzalez said in his first press conference with Patriots media Thursday night.

"My dad was born in Colombia. He moved to America to play basketball when he was 18. It took some planning. It means the world to me to just be able to put it on for South America."

Gonzalez' father, Hector, played basketball at the University of Texas at El Paso before returning to Colombia to play semiprofessionally. Two of the Oregon product's sisters, Melissa and Samantha, were NCAA All-Americans who represent Colombia in international track and field events.