Patriots Place DB Cody Davis on Injured Reserve; Release K Tristan Vizcaino from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed DB Cody Davis on injured reserve. Davis, a veteran of nine NFL seasons, has played in six games and leads the team with six special teams tackles. In addition, the Patriots released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

Vizcaino, 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 21. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was originally signed by the Patriots on June 10, 2022 and released at the end of training camp. He has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019/2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). Vizcaino has played in seven NFL games and is 9-of-10 on field goal attempts and 12-of-17 on extra points in games with the 49ers and Chargers.