Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Win over Browns

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 at Cleveland Browns

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

Bill Belichick 10/17: "It's a marathon and we're in the first mile"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

6 Keys from Patriots win over Browns

Patriots vs. Browns Highlights | NFL Week 6

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Winning games in this league is about having good players"

Game Notes: Stevenson scores two touchdowns for second straight year against Cleveland

Bailey Zappe 10/16: "We've definitely made some strides"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/16

Tyquan Thornton rushes for a 19-yard touchdown vs. Cleveland Browns

Hunter Henry couldn't possibly be more open on 31-yard TD

Patriots Place DB Cody Davis on Injured Reserve; Release K Tristan Vizcaino from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have placed DB Cody Davis on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad. 

Oct 18, 2022 at 05:31 PM
transactions-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed DB Cody Davis on injured reserve. Davis, a veteran of nine NFL seasons, has played in six games and leads the team with six special teams tackles. In addition, the Patriots released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

Vizcaino, 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 21. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was originally signed by the Patriots on June 10, 2022 and released at the end of training camp. He has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019/2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). Vizcaino has played in seven NFL games and is 9-of-10 on field goal attempts and 12-of-17 on extra points in games with the 49ers and Chargers.

He was not originally signed as a non-drafted rookie free agent following his collegiate career at Washington in 2018, but eventually signed a futures contract as a first-year free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 2, 2019.

