Patriots Place DL Daniel Ekuale on Injured Reserve and Release DB William Hooper from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed DL Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve. Ekuale was injured in the first half the game at the New York Jets last week.
In addition, the Patriots released DB William Hooper from the practice squad.
Hooper, 23, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 13, 2023. He was originally signed by Green Bay as a rookie free agent out of Northwestern State on May 5, 2023. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder, was released by Green Bay on Aug. 29, 2023. Hooper appeared in 46 games with 33 starts during his five collegiate seasons, posting 100 total tackles, three interceptions and 21 passes defensed.