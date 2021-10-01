Patriots place running back James White on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that RB James White has been placed on injured reserve. White, a veteran of seven NFL seasons, played in the first three games and accumulated 38 yards rushing with one touchdown on 10 carries and caught 12 passes for 94 yards. He was injured in the second quarter of last Sunday's game against New Orleans.
Patriots Release OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced that they have released OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad.
Patriots Elevate LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jahlani Tavai to the active roster.
Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad. Eldrenkamp spent part of the 2019 offseason with New England.
Patriots sign K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; Sign C Drake Jackson to the practice squad
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Folk was elevated to the active roster for each of the first two games.
Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR
The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.
Patriots elevate K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster; Place WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve
The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad.
Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad.
Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City
The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23
Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper
By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?