Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

NFL Notes: Suddenly, Pats, Jones look like the rest

Bill Belichick 9/27: 'We need to do a better job in all areas'

Patriots place running back James White on Injured Reserve

Oct 01, 2021 at 06:16 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that RB James White has been placed on injured reserve. White, a veteran of seven NFL seasons, played in the first three games and accumulated 38 yards rushing with one touchdown on 10 carries and caught 12 passes for 94 yards. He was injured in the second quarter of last Sunday's game against New Orleans.

James White

#28 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

news

Patriots Release OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jahlani Tavai to the active roster.
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad. Eldrenkamp spent part of the 2019 offseason with New England. 
news

Patriots sign K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; Sign C Drake Jackson to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Folk was elevated to the active roster for each of the first two games. 
news

Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad.  In addition, the Patriots placed rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.
news

Patriots elevate K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster; Place WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

The Patriots announced that they have waived tight end Kahale Warring.
Patriots place running back James White on Injured Reserve

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/1

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips 10/1: "You step out on that field, you know it's time to go"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, October 01, 2021.

Julian Edelman reflects on his 12 year career

On All Access, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reflects on his 12 year career with the team and discusses his life after football.

Damien Harris 10/1: "It doesn't matter who we're going up against, we have a job to do" 

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Friday, October 01, 2021.

J.C. Jackson on Mike Evans 10/1: "He's a big time receiver"

Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson addresses the media on Friday, October 01, 2021.

Isaiah Wynn 10/1: "We're just taking it day by day"

Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Friday, October 01, 2021.

Davon Godchaux 10/1: "We have to come prepared"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Friday, October 01, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
