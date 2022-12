Q: Can you give an explanation on what you saw in the hood when you went to review the (Stevan Ridley) fumble in the fourth quarter that confirmed the ruling on the field?

Bill Leavy: "What I saw was the receiver was going to the ground, had both legs off the ground, no body part was on the ground. The ball hit his knee and dislodged from his hand before the rest of his body hit the ground, therefore it was a fumble and we confirmed it."