Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Patriots Postgame Show Fri Nov 19 - 01:08 AM | Mon Nov 22 - 08:55 AM

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Pats wreak interior havoc to stuff Falcons' fourth-and-short plunge

Davon Godchaux keeps sack party going with Pats' fourth QB takedown of night

Devin McCourty nabs 30th career INT on Matt Ryan's pressured throw

Nick Folk's season-long 53-yard FG doinks camera operator

J.C. Jackson's sideline tightrope act secures sixth pick of 2021

Kyle Van Noy reads Rosen's eyes for 35-yard pick six

Shutout secured! Adrian Phillips lunges for Pats' FOURTH INT of night

Full Patriots vs. Falcons highlights: NFL Week 11

Matthew Judon overwhelms RT for speedy third-down sack on Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan's pump fake not enough to dodge Van Noy's sack

Patriots Postgame Quotes - 1/20/2013

Jan 20, 2013 at 10:50 AM
New England Patriots

**

Devin McCourty, Defensive Back*
*
(On how frustrating is it to get this close to the Super Bowl and not win)
"It is the worst feeling. You get this far, you don't see your season coming to end. You can't prepare for this."

(On if Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Joe Flacco just took what they gave him instead of pressing the issue)
"We will see when we watch it but that is how it felt. We knew coming into the game that he is a smart quarterback. He understands the game of football. He understands what is there. What he can do and what he can't do. He played well tonight."

(On how much did Aqib Talib's injury played into the loss)
"We adjust and we moved on. We know what we had to do to go on. We were prepared. We are always prepared for a guy that goes down but injuries always stink when they happen in the middle of game like that."

(On if Baltimore wide receiver Anquan Boldin is a handful)
"He is a good player and he made plays tonight. He did a good job of making plays tonight."

Matthew Slater, Wide Receiver

(On how much the Aqib Talib injury hurt the team)
"Well, you know, I'm not over there defensively and I can't really comment on the game plan. Obviously, Aqib or anytime you have a player hurt in a game of this magnitude it's going to throw a little wrench in what you've got going on. It's unfortunate he wasn't able to finish the game, but I know he wanted to be out there. I know he was doing everything he could to get back on the field, but things like that happen."

(On the hits during the game)
"It was physical football game. They're one of the most physical football teams in the NFL the Baltimore Ravens. That's what they pride themselves on, so there was a lot of hitting going on, but it's the AFC Championship game, so you expect that."

(On what coach said after the game)
"I really don't want to get into that too much. It's kind of between our coaches and my teammates, but you know we're obviously disappointed. There wasn't much that needed to be said because we realized we squandered an opportunity, but it wasn't for a lack of effort or focus or preparation, it's just the way football goes."

(On if the team can return to this stage next season)
"Certainly. We feel confident every year that we can compete to win, but it's a lot of work. We just can't think we're going to come back next year and have a good football team. We have to start from the ground up again. It's a long road ahead of us and hopefully, we can have a successful season, but right now it's kind of hard to think about next year when we were just playing an hour ago."

(On Ray Lewis heading to the Super Bowl)
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for that man and the way he's played the game. He's played it the right way; he's changed the game how he's played it. As a football fan, growing up watching great players like my father, you know, Ray is a great player. I'm happy for the guy, happy he has a chance to extend his career and wish it wasn't against us, obviously, but I have a lot of respect for that man and wish those guys the best of luck."

Steve Gregory, Safety

(On if they are able to put the season in perspective)
"Right now it is hard. After a loss like this it is hard. This is just about as low as you feel. After a long season of getting to this point and it ends like this. I think tomorrow we will get in and with a little bit more clear conscience and start to think about the season that we did have and some of the good things that we did do. To get to this point is a great thing but we fell a little short of our goal."

(On what kind of problems the Ravens gave them in the second half that opened things up and spread them out)
"They had a good game plan. They come out with a check with me type offense, just kind of trying to see what we were in and make the check and call the play based off that. Give them credit, they played a really good game today. They played better than we did and that is why they won."

(On Ravens QB Joe Flacco's performance)
"He was good today. He was making smart decisions, putting the ball in good places and giving his team a chance to win. He is one of the elite quarterbacks. I know he gets a lot of flak for possibly not being that type of guy but he is. To their credit, they played well and they deserved it."

(On if it was tough to lose Aqib Talib)
"Of course, you never want to see one of your guys go down. I don't know the extent of what happened to him or anything like that, so you would have to ask him. But we have to keep playing. It doesn't matter who is in there, what guy has to be able step up and play. We need to just find a way to go out there and make plays and give ourselves a chance to win the football game. Just overall we didn't do that today."

Aaron Hernandez, Tight End
*
(On what went wrong offensively in the second half)*
"They came to play; they made better adjustments than we did and they outplayed us."

(On the team's mood following the loss)
"Obviously we're down. Nothing really you can do now except get prepared for next year and hopefully, a different result."

(On if Baltimore made any noticeable changes in the second half)
"They came to play and we didn't and it showed with the final result."

(On whether Baltimore out-hit and out-willed the Patriots)
"I wouldn't say that. I would say they made more plays and they came up when they needed to more than we did."

Wes Welker, Wide Receiver

(On what made the difference in the game)
"They made more plays than we did and at the end it just wasn't enough for us. That's the way it goes."

(On how hard it is to get so close to the Super Bowl and fall short)
"It's always hard. You put a lot into it all year round and we want to finish strong; we just didn't do that."

(On what the Ravens did defensively to take away the Patriots passing game)
"Obviously they're a good defense. They have good rushers and good defensive backs and good linebackers. So, across the board they're tough."

(On if Baltimore made any halftime adjustments)
"I don't know. I'd have to go back and look at the film. We just didn't execute the way we needed to and it showed."

Brandon Spikes, Linebacker
*
(On the Ravens' overall play)*
"They came out and made the plays. It's that simple. You have to come out, get the job done and execute, and obviously they did a better job than us preparing through the week. They showed up today and it's tough to swallow."

(On if the Ravens made any adjustments in the second half)
"Honestly, I don't think anything really changed. We prepared and expected how they were going to come at us. We failed to execute. They made their plays and we came up short on the times when we had opportunities to make plays. Back to the drawing board, back to the offseason, attack that and get ready."

(On the play of Joe Flacco)
"I think he played phenomenal, all the way around. He kept his guys (in line) with poise and he did a great job trying to find a hole in the (defense). He got the opportunity to make plays and my hat goes off to him."

Deion Branch, Wide Receiver

(On if Coach Belichick had addressed the team yet)
"Just to keep our head up. We lost to a good team, we know that, but we know that at the same time, we didn't play our best football."

(On not scoring any points in the second half)
"That's the game. Not only in the second half, but getting the ball in the red (zone) two other times and coming up with field goals. You've got to score touchdowns against that team. They're a tough team with a tough defense. They play good ball, but you just have to score points."

(On the Patriots' play calling)
"Once we got behind in the second half, it was more about getting down to put points on the board. Earlier, I thought we did a good job of managing the game, with Coach (Belichick) calling some plays. I think overall, (we should have scored touchdowns) instead of kicking field goals. We never really had control of the game, and that was the outcome, on top of the fact that turnovers hurt us."

Kyle Arrington, Cornerback

(On how the game changed when the Ravens used three-receiver sets in the second half)
"It was obviously a hurry up, fast tempo offense and it's not like we don't see it almost every day [at practice]. They just executed better than us."

(On if the Ravens did anything that surprised the defense)
"I think it just came down to them making plays and I mean we had opportunities. We just came out short today. It's a one game season at this point. It is what it is."

(On if the injury to Aqib Talib changed the defense)
"Nothing changed. We kept the same game plan, so like I said, kudos to them for making in-game adjustments and getting to that 11 personnel, hurry up offense [and] fast tempo. We just couldn't get off the field."

(On if the loss hurts more due to how close they are to the Super Bowl)
"Definitely. To come so far in the season - whoever won this game, obviously, [making] a trip to the Super Bowl. I can't give them enough credit. They were the better team today and that's all that matters; whoever plays the best football today they move on."

(On pending free agency)
"I can't talk about that. I haven't really thought about that. Tonight is a hard pill to swallow. I'll move forward and just take it one day at a time for here."

Nate Solder, Tackle

(On whether Baltimore did anything out of the ordinary defensively)
"No. I think they played straight up and beat us."

(On being shut out in the second half)
"You have to give them credit. They played good."

(On putting the season in perspective)
"That is something we are going to start doing. We have to take things from this and improve."

(On the Patriots running game tonight)
"I thought we did some good things in the run game. Then we got in a situation where we couldn't keep running it and I wish we could have."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

New England Patriots Lawrence Guy named Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/19

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Falcons presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with offensive tackle Trent Brown to discuss what it's been like to rejoin the team and how he has been giving back to his community.

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy and others address the media following the week 11 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mac Jones 11/18: "We all believe in each other"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/18: "Short week, but good week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising